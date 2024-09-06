https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/macrons-pick-for-pm-makes-sense-for-a-president-deeply-weakened-and-no-longer-in-control-1120058231.html

Macron’s Pick for PM Makes Sense for a President ‘Deeply Weakened and No Longer in Control’

French politics were brought to a boiling point after President Macron delayed the appointment of a new PM for two months after July’s snap elections.

Macron’s pick for the job is Michel Barnier – a veteran Gaullist statesman and Republican Party politician whose career goes back to the 1970s.The appointment is a sign of a president “deeply weakened, nationally and internationality,” a president “no longer and control,” and in need of “an experienced 73-year-old with a long political career under his belt,” Dr. Edouard Husson, a historian and publisher of Le Courrier des Strateges – a French geopolitical affairs journal, told Sputnik.Barnier “was elected Member of Parliament at the age of 27, in 1978. Not only did he campaign for General de Gaulle's re-election in 1965, but he also had an insider's view of the Gaullist party and was a minister under Jacques Chirac and then Nicolas Sarkozy. He also knows European institutions far better than Emmanuel Macron. All these factors mean that Michel Barnier is more independent-minded than Emmanuel Macron and his supporters. He is capable of questioning a system that he knows intimately,” Professor Husson said, pointing, for example, to Barnier’s 2022 proposal to suspend the European Union’s liberal immigration rules for France.While France and the world shouldn’t expect any dramatic changes from Barnier, he is a “pragmatist,” according to the observer.On domestic policy, Barnier is the opposite of Macron – a “unifier” rather than a divider, the observer believes.Macron’s centrist Renaissance Party suffered a crushing election setback in July after the party’s catastrophic performance in European elections a month earlier. The Renaissance-led electoral coalition led by Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne lost 86 seats in the nation’s 577 seat parliament, securing only 180.Representatives of the New Popular Front have already vowed to fight Barnier, suggesting he lacks “political legitimacy,” and characterizing his appointment as a “scandal.” Lucie Castets, the New Popular Front’s preferred candidate, accused Macron of “placing himself in cohabitation with the National Rally,” and promised to table a motion of no confidence against Barnier at the nearest opportunity.President Macron has saw his approval rating plummet since his 2022 reelection, with an average of recent polling seeing him falling to below 30 percent, and some pollsters showing him slipping to below 25 percent in June.

