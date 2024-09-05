https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/doj-clampdown-on-russian-media-authoritarian-move-proving-us-empire-has-no-clothes-1120047290.html

DoJ Clampdown on Russian Media: ‘Authoritarian’ Move Proving US Empire Has No Clothes

The US Justice Department’s sweeping crackdown on Russian media on Wednesday to the thunderous applause of the legacy media will leave Americans a little less informed, less safe and a lot less free.

“It looks like the US Department of Justice is producing another election year spectacular. Sixty days before the election we are invited to suspend our disbelief and embrace ‘Russia, Russia, Russia: The Sequel.’ And once again the DOJ is rounding up the usual suspects: Trump, Russia and Democracy,” political commentator and Newsmax columnist Michael Shannon told Sputnik, commenting on the DoJ’s unprecedented crackdown on Russian media Wednesday over alleged “disinformation” and an election-related “malign influence operation.”The figures being alleged by the Justice Department are also laughable, according to the observer.Silencing SpeechRitter, who has already suffered a campaign of blatant intimidation by the FBI, including a raid on his family home and the confiscation of his passport, announced the termination of his work for Sputnik and other Russian media after the DoJ and Treasury's new restrictions were announced, fearing he would be further targeted.‘Staggering Hypocrisy’Former CIA analyst-turned whistleblower and author Larry Johnson highlighted the DoJ crackdown’s off the charts “hypocrisy that is staggering in its magnitude and its foulness,” telling Sputnik that the claims of Russian media attempts to “meddle” in the upcoming US presidential election are simply laughable when considering that the US government has allocated “almost $4 billion to interfere or meddle in the political affairs of other countries” in 2024 alone.Popular independent media personality Jackson Hinkle says Americans looking for alternative perspectives and sources of information will the most to suffer from the DoJ’s move.America's Empire Has No ClothesRetired US Air Force Lt. Col. and ex-DoD analyst-turned whistleblower Karen Kwiatkowski agrees, saying the perception of the US both inside and outside the country has plummeted in recent years, and that Washington and its allies want to silence dissenting voices to try to get Americans to stop “asking uncomfortable questions” about the conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza and elsewhere.Falling Hegemon's Last Gasps?Independent geopolitics expert Lorenzo Maria Pacini warns that Washington’s shortsighted move against Russian media is “ridiculous” and cannot stand and will inevitably backfire, “because they’re trying to force the other countries of the world to follow a kind of hegemony that is falling.”Finally, writer and historian Dr. Gerald Horne told Sputnik that the DoJ decision, when taken together with the recent spate of attacks on independent and alternative media personalities across the West, signals a “hysteria” gripping Western political elites over the emergence of a counterhegemonic bloc of nations willing and able to challenge US power as the nightmares of leading foreign policy architects like Zbigniew Brzezinski of countries like Russia, China and Iran forming a “de facto alliance” become a reality.

