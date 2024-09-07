International
BRICS Forum Initiatives Will Bolster Members' Global Economic Positions - Putin
BRICS Forum Initiatives Will Bolster Members' Global Economic Positions - Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed the participants of the 13th BRICS Trade Union Forum and expressed confidence that their initiatives would help strengthen the positions of the BRICS countries in the global economy, according to a telegram published by the Kremlin on Saturday.
More than 50 people are taking part in the event. The program includes several sessions, where each country will present national reports sharing their experiences and initiatives for uniting trade unions, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Putin said that the goals of the forum aligned with Russia's BRICS presidency agenda. The Russian leader added that ambitious socioeconomic and humanitarian development tasks could only be fully met through systematic approaches to employment, rights protection, creative potential and improvement of professional skills of citizens. The 13th BRICS Trade Union Forum is being held in Russia's Sochi from September 7-8.
BRICS Forum Initiatives Will Bolster Members' Global Economic Positions - Putin

MOSCOW/SOCHI (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed the participants of the 13th BRICS Trade Union Forum and expressed confidence that their initiatives would help strengthen the positions of the BRICS countries in the global economy, according to a telegram published by the Kremlin on Saturday.
More than 50 people are taking part in the event. The program includes several sessions, where each country will present national reports sharing their experiences and initiatives for uniting trade unions, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Given the recent expansion of the BRICS association with the accession of a group of countries with dynamically developing economies, your activities are taking on a new scale … I am confident that you will hold meaningful and constructive discussions, and that your proposals and initiatives will be implemented in practice and will contribute to the strengthening of the positions of the BRICS countries in the global economy," the telegram read.

A mural of the former South African President Nelson Mandela on the cooling towers at Soweto township in Johannesburg, South Africa Sunday, June 25, 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2024
Analysis
BRICS Bloc Has Taken Up the Mantle of 20th Century’s Anti-Imperialist Struggle: Mandela’s Grandson
5 September, 17:27 GMT
Putin said that the goals of the forum aligned with Russia's BRICS presidency agenda. The Russian leader added that ambitious socioeconomic and humanitarian development tasks could only be fully met through systematic approaches to employment, rights protection, creative potential and improvement of professional skills of citizens.
The 13th BRICS Trade Union Forum is being held in Russia's Sochi from September 7-8.
