Russian Forces Liberate Kalinovo Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - Defense Ministry

Russian Forces Liberate Kalinovo Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Kalinovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Russia's Tsentr (Center) Battlegroup has taken control of the settlement of Kalinovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. Likewise, Kiev lost up to 810 soldiers in battles with troops of Russia's Yug (South) Battlegroup in the past 24 hours, while the latter managed to eliminate an ammunition stockpile and two armored vehicles, the ministry said on Saturday.The Zapad (West) Battlegroup eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.Kiev also lost up to 110 soldiers as a result of actions by the Vostok (East) Battlegroup, the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian forces also lost two vehicles, a US-produced 155 mm M777 howitzer, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.In the past 24 hours, the Tsentr (Center) Battlegroup eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian soldiers and repelled seven counterattacks, the ministry informed.

