https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/russian-forces-liberate-kalinovo-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic---defense-ministry-1120066734.html
Russian Forces Liberate Kalinovo Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - Defense Ministry
Russian Forces Liberate Kalinovo Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has taken control of the settlement of Kalinovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-09-07T10:14+0000
2024-09-07T10:14+0000
2024-09-07T10:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian defense ministry
russia
russian army
russian armed forces
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119471382_0:0:3069:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_5e06cec059603a0505dba1edc8198b29.jpg
Russia's Tsentr (Center) Battlegroup has taken control of the settlement of Kalinovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday. Likewise, Kiev lost up to 810 soldiers in battles with troops of Russia's Yug (South) Battlegroup in the past 24 hours, while the latter managed to eliminate an ammunition stockpile and two armored vehicles, the ministry said on Saturday.The Zapad (West) Battlegroup eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.Kiev also lost up to 110 soldiers as a result of actions by the Vostok (East) Battlegroup, the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian forces also lost two vehicles, a US-produced 155 mm M777 howitzer, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.In the past 24 hours, the Tsentr (Center) Battlegroup eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian soldiers and repelled seven counterattacks, the ministry informed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/ukraine-losing-air-force-commander-in-blame-game-highlights-f-16-drawbacks-1119973266.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119471382_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_57f3b33e9051d76a1658e32cb2ced4ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, russian army, kalinovo liberation, russian offensive, ukraine death toll
russia's special military operation, ukraine crisis, ukrainian crisis, russian army, kalinovo liberation, russian offensive, ukraine death toll
Russian Forces Liberate Kalinovo Settlement in Donetsk People's Republic - Defense Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the progress of the special military operation and the key achievements of the Russian Armed Forces in the last 24 hours.
Russia's Tsentr (Center) Battlegroup has taken control of the settlement of Kalinovo in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"As a result of the active actions of the units of the Tsentr Battlegroup, the settlement of Kalinovo in the DPR has been liberated," the ministry informed.
Likewise, Kiev lost up to 810 soldiers in battles with troops of Russia's Yug (South) Battlegroup in the past 24 hours, while the latter managed to eliminate an ammunition stockpile and two armored vehicles, the ministry said on Saturday.
The Zapad (West) Battlegroup eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.
Kiev also lost up to 110 soldiers as a result of actions by the Vostok (East) Battlegroup, the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian forces also lost two vehicles, a US-produced 155 mm M777 howitzer, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar.
In the past 24 hours, the Tsentr (Center) Battlegroup eliminated up to 470 Ukrainian soldiers and repelled seven counterattacks, the ministry informed.