https://sputnikglobe.com/20240907/zelensky-fails-to-convince-allies-to-lift-weapon-limits-for-strikes-on-russia---reports-1120068970.html

Zelensky Fails to Convince Allies to Lift Weapon Limits for Strikes on Russia - Reports

Zelensky Fails to Convince Allies to Lift Weapon Limits for Strikes on Russia - Reports

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky has failed to convince allies to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, The Washington Post reported.

2024-09-07T13:51+0000

2024-09-07T13:51+0000

2024-09-07T13:51+0000

military

ukrainian crisis

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

white house

us arms for ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/02/1118220626_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_4db197785e59147d07caa9f31adf6c48.jpg

Zelensky reportedly turned to his allies during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany. However, Washington has not changed its stance regarding the restrictions on Kiev's use of long-range weapons against Russia. Earlier in the week, the White House said that the US was not considering any changes to its current policy that prevents Ukraine from using US-made weapons to launch long-range strikes deep into Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that NATO strategists must realize “what they are playing with" when considering the possibility of allowing Ukraine to conduct such strikes with Western weaponry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240830/ukraine-apparently-given-carte-blanche-for-operations-in-russian-regions---moscow-1119957053.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, russia-nato showdown, ukraine strikes russia, ukraine terrorism, ukraine attacks russia, us arms for ukraine, nato ukraine arms, zelensky begs for arms