Zelensky Fails to Convince Allies to Lift Weapon Limits for Strikes on Russia - Reports
Zelensky Fails to Convince Allies to Lift Weapon Limits for Strikes on Russia - Reports
Volodymyr Zelensky has failed to convince allies to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, The Washington Post reported.
Zelensky reportedly turned to his allies during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany. However, Washington has not changed its stance regarding the restrictions on Kiev's use of long-range weapons against Russia. Earlier in the week, the White House said that the US was not considering any changes to its current policy that prevents Ukraine from using US-made weapons to launch long-range strikes deep into Russia.Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that NATO strategists must realize “what they are playing with" when considering the possibility of allowing Ukraine to conduct such strikes with Western weaponry.
Zelensky Fails to Convince Allies to Lift Weapon Limits for Strikes on Russia - Reports

13:51 GMT 07.09.2024
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, March 11, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky has not convinced his backers to lift restrictions on the use of Western weapons to strike deep into Russian territory, The Washington Post reported.
Zelensky reportedly turned to his allies during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Germany. However, Washington has not changed its stance regarding the restrictions on Kiev's use of long-range weapons against Russia.
Earlier in the week, the White House said that the US was not considering any changes to its current policy that prevents Ukraine from using US-made weapons to launch long-range strikes deep into Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that NATO strategists must realize “what they are playing with" when considering the possibility of allowing Ukraine to conduct such strikes with Western weaponry.
