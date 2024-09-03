International
In July, Germany allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory bordering the Kharkov region with German-supplied weapons to impede Russian progress around the city. At the time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz added that "we will not allow our weapons to go deep into Russian territory."
Berlin does not, "in principle," limit the Kiev regime in terms of strikes deep into Russian territory, Germany’s Embassy in Russia has clarified to the media.From the moment when Ukraine gets its latest batch of Western-supplied aid, it becomes its full property, German weapons "become Ukrainian ones," and there are no restrictions on their use against targets on the territory of Russia, it added.The diplomatic mission regurgitated the old adage peddled by the West that this is justified by Ukraine’s "inalienable right to self-defense," even amid the neo-Nazi regime’s terrorist incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.The embassy's response came as Volodymyr Zelensky continues to clamor for permission from the US, UK, France, and Germany to grant Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russian territory with Western weapons, besides angling for the long-range missiles themselves.Back in July, Germany decided to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory bordering the Kharkov region with German-supplied weapons, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying that this was aimed at impeding "Russia from using the border as a protective shield."He was also emphatic that he would not be sending soldiers to Ukraine, or "allow our weapons to go deep into Russian territory."A few days ago, the warmongering head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, urged the bloc’s countries to completely lift restrictions on Kiev’s strikes on Russian territory during a foreign ministers meeting in Brussels. Borrell claimed on August 29 that lifting the ban could "contribute to peacekeeping efforts." Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto likened the rhetoric of the Brussels elite to blind "pro-war psychosis."In late May, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that President Joe Biden greenlighted Ukrainian strikes using US-supplied weapons inside Russian territory for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkov region, but did not authorize the use of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, inside Russia.At the end of May, President Vladimir Putin stated that NATO representatives must understand "what they are playing with" when discussing plans to allow Kiev to strike "legitimate targets" deep within Russian territory with missile systems transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the West.
Germany Says It Does Not 'in Principle' Limit Ukraine Regarding Strikes Deep Into Russia

In July, Germany allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory bordering the Kharkov region with German-supplied weapons to impede Russian progress around the city. At the time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz added that "we will not allow our weapons to go deep into Russian territory."
Berlin does not, "in principle," limit the Kiev regime in terms of strikes deep into Russian territory, Germany’s Embassy in Russia has clarified to the media.
From the moment when Ukraine gets its latest batch of Western-supplied aid, it becomes its full property, German weapons "become Ukrainian ones," and there are no restrictions on their use against targets on the territory of Russia, it added.
The diplomatic mission regurgitated the old adage peddled by the West that this is justified by Ukraine’s "inalienable right to self-defense," even amid the neo-Nazi regime’s terrorist incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.
The embassy's response came as Volodymyr Zelensky continues to clamor for permission from the US, UK, France, and Germany to grant Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russian territory with Western weapons, besides angling for the long-range missiles themselves.
Back in July, Germany decided to allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory bordering the Kharkov region with German-supplied weapons, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying that this was aimed at impeding "Russia from using the border as a protective shield."
He was also emphatic that he would not be sending soldiers to Ukraine, or "allow our weapons to go deep into Russian territory."
A few days ago, the warmongering head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, urged the bloc’s countries to completely lift restrictions on Kiev’s strikes on Russian territory during a foreign ministers meeting in Brussels. Borrell claimed on August 29 that lifting the ban could "contribute to peacekeeping efforts." Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto likened the rhetoric of the Brussels elite to blind "pro-war psychosis."
In late May, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik that President Joe Biden greenlighted Ukrainian strikes using US-supplied weapons inside Russian territory for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkov region, but did not authorize the use of long-range missiles, including ATACMS, inside Russia.
At the end of May, President Vladimir Putin stated that NATO representatives must understand "what they are playing with" when discussing plans to allow Kiev to strike "legitimate targets" deep within Russian territory with missile systems transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the West.

The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev since the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, saying it would lead to a further escalation of the conflict. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's response to the supplies of long-range weapons to Ukraine may be asymmetrical.

