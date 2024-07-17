https://sputnikglobe.com/20240717/will-european-powers-return-to-afghanistan-and-recognize-the-taliban-1119405117.html

Will European Powers Return to Afghanistan and Recognize the Taliban?

Will European Powers Return to Afghanistan and Recognize the Taliban?

Sputnik International

Several European countries could reopen their embassies in Afghanistan — which would mean recognizing the Taliban*, Bloomberg reported, quoting unnamed sour. What is behind the apparent trend?

2024-07-17T18:06+0000

2024-07-17T18:06+0000

2024-07-17T18:06+0000

world

taliban

europe

sergey lavrov

afghanistan

kabul

us president

potus

doha

qatar

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/11/1119408464_0:246:2968:1916_1920x0_80_0_0_0edeea50bc40417561ed1bd26099d9ca.jpg

Italian intelligence services reportedly conducted a "reconnaissance mission" in Kabul in the past few weeks, according to the website.While Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani was quoted by the online publication as saying said that Rome's ambassador currently assigned to Doha, Qatar, had visited Kabul.France, Germany and the UK in turn deny having plans to reopen their embassies in Kabul after the hastily withdrawal from the Central Asian state in 2021."In particular, Rome shows a particular interest in Central Asia," Tajani said. "Afghanistan borders three countries in the Central Asian region: Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan.""Italy therefore has every interest in facilitating relations between these countries and Afghanistan, both for security and economic reasons," the pundit added. "Furthermore, ever since the US left the scene, Italy has activated, albeit with difficulty, actions aimed at maintaining an opening with Kabul."Graziani believes that rapprochement between Kabul and European capitals is possible, arguing that Europe wants to draw Afghanistan away from Russia and China's sphere of interest.In May, Moscow signaled it is considering delisting the Taliban as a terrorist organization, paving the way for the recognition of the new Afghan government and deepening economic, political and security ties with the country.The movement maintains "real power" in Afghanistan, and recognizing that fact reflects the reality on the ground, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the time.Earlier this year, China became the first country to accredit a Taliban-nominated official as Afghanistan's Ambassador to Beijing. International observers noted that the move was still short of formal diplomatic recognition, but showed a trend of growing engagement between Kabul and Beijing.While the EU is allegedly considering returning to Afghanistan, the US is unlikely to make any moves in this direction before the November election, according to Graziani.*Under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/why-time-is-ripe-to-delist-taliban-as-banned-entity-1118667255.html

afghanistan

kabul

doha

qatar

italy

united kingdom (uk)

central asia

uzbekistan

turkmenistan

tajikistan

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what is taliban, is taliban in charge of afghanistan, is taliban in charge in afghanistan, taliban takes over afghanistan, what is happening in afghanistan, what countries are present in afghanistan, foreign military in afghanistan, is america still in afghanistan, western countries in afghanistan, military bases in afghanistan, are taliban terrorist, is taliban terrorist organization