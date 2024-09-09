Watch Russia's Military Totally Decimate Major Ukrainian Command Post

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/watch-russias-military-totally-decimate-major-ukrainian-command-post-1120086726.html
The command post was reportedly responsible for deploying Ukrainian men and materiel to fortified areas in the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Kucherovka, Podolye, and Kurilovka.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of Russian forces destroying the Ukrainian army's command post near the village of Grushevka in the Kharkov region.The strike occurred once peak concentration of servicemen at the command post was attained, according to the statement. As a result, at least 80 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated along with eight enemy vehicles that were obliterated, the MoD added.
Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of Russian forces
destroying the Ukrainian army's command post near the village of Grushevka in the Kharkov region.
After the command post was spotted by Russian reconnaissance units, "a decision was made to carry out an airstrike on it using an FAB aerial bomb fitted with a universal gliding and correction module," the MoD said in a statement.
The strike occurred once peak concentration of servicemen at the command post was attained, according to the statement. As a result, at least 80 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated along with eight enemy vehicles that were obliterated, the MoD added.