https://sputnikglobe.com/20240909/watch-russias-military-totally-decimate-major-ukrainian-command-post-1120086726.html

Watch Russia's Military Totally Decimate Major Ukrainian Command Post

Watch Russia's Military Totally Decimate Major Ukrainian Command Post

Sputnik International

The command post was reportedly responsible for deploying Ukrainian men and materiel to fortified areas in the settlements of Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Kucherovka, Podolye, and Kurilovka.

2024-09-09T14:17+0000

2024-09-09T14:17+0000

2024-09-09T14:17+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

footage

command

strike

fab bombs

servicemen

video

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/09/1120086259_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f8295c4f400a57841612cd1ab182d405.jpg

Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of Russian forces destroying the Ukrainian army's command post near the village of Grushevka in the Kharkov region.The strike occurred once peak concentration of servicemen at the command post was attained, according to the statement. As a result, at least 80 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated along with eight enemy vehicles that were obliterated, the MoD added.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian forces have struck a Ukrainian army command post near Grushevka in the Kharkov region. Sputnik International Russian forces have struck a Ukrainian army command post near Grushevka in the Kharkov region. 2024-09-09T14:17+0000 true PT0M18S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

video of russia’s ministry of defense, a ukrainian army command post, destruction of a ukrainian army command post, an fab aerial bomb fitted with a universal gliding and correction module, concentration of ukrainian servicemen, russian special military operation