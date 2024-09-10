https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/russian-naval-forces-launch-ocean-2024-strategic-drills--1120094202.html

Russian Naval Forces Launch Ocean-2024 Strategic Drills

The Russian naval forces have launched the planned strategic exercise "Ocean-2024" in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The drills are launched in accordance with the training plan, statement added. More than 400 warships, submarines and support vessels will take part in the exercise, the statement read, adding that over 120 aircraft and helicopters of the naval aviation of the naval and the aerospace forces, about 7,000 units of weapons, military and special equipment, as well as more than 90,000 personnel will be involved. The first stage of the exercise will focus on deploying force groups to designated combat training grounds, while during the second stage of the exercise, they will master combat operations to destroy strategic objects and forces of the simulated enemy and to land troops.

