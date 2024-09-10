Russian Naval Forces Launch Ocean-2024 Strategic Drills
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian naval forces have launched the planned strategic exercise "Ocean-2024" in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The drills are launched in accordance with the training plan, statement added.
"Today, in accordance with the training plan of the Russian armed forces, units and formations of the naval forces are beginning to participate in the strategic command and staff exercise 'Ocean-2024,' which will last until September 16 inclusive," the ministry said in a statement, adding that maneuvers will take place in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas.
More than 400 warships, submarines and support vessels will take part in the exercise, the statement read, adding that over 120 aircraft and helicopters of the naval aviation of the naval and the aerospace forces, about 7,000 units of weapons, military and special equipment, as well as more than 90,000 personnel will be involved.
"The main objectives of [the drills] ... are to test the readiness of the command staff of the Russian Navy formations and units to manage heterogeneous force groups in their areas of responsibility, solve non-standard operational tasks, comprehensively use high-precision weapons, advanced and modern weapons and military equipment during the practical part of the exercise, as well as expand interaction with the naval forces of partner countries in solving joint tasks at sea," the ministry said.
The first stage of the exercise will focus on deploying force groups to designated combat training grounds, while during the second stage of the exercise, they will master combat operations to destroy strategic objects and forces of the simulated enemy and to land troops.
"Operational groups of military command bodies and military contingents from foreign partner states of Russia have been invited to participate in the exercise," the statement said.