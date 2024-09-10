International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/russian-naval-forces-launch-ocean-2024-strategic-drills--1120094202.html
Russian Naval Forces Launch Ocean-2024 Strategic Drills
Russian Naval Forces Launch Ocean-2024 Strategic Drills
Sputnik International
The Russian naval forces have launched the planned strategic exercise "Ocean-2024" in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-09-10T06:37+0000
2024-09-10T06:37+0000
military
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
russian army
military & intelligence
russian navy
military drills
naval drills
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0a/1120094305_7:0:1273:712_1920x0_80_0_0_1a469775793a06ecef23ea84e6299032.jpg
The drills are launched in accordance with the training plan, statement added. More than 400 warships, submarines and support vessels will take part in the exercise, the statement read, adding that over 120 aircraft and helicopters of the naval aviation of the naval and the aerospace forces, about 7,000 units of weapons, military and special equipment, as well as more than 90,000 personnel will be involved. The first stage of the exercise will focus on deploying force groups to designated combat training grounds, while during the second stage of the exercise, they will master combat operations to destroy strategic objects and forces of the simulated enemy and to land troops.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0a/1120094305_165:0:1114:712_1920x0_80_0_0_c63a1c50a159fb632ca49005f4a4e789.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian drills, russia pacific drills, russian fleet drills, russian nave, ocean-2024 drills
russian drills, russia pacific drills, russian fleet drills, russian nave, ocean-2024 drills

Russian Naval Forces Launch Ocean-2024 Strategic Drills

06:37 GMT 10.09.2024
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankRussia's drills in Pacific Ocean
Russia's drills in Pacific Ocean - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2024
© Sputnik / Ministry of Defense
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian naval forces have launched the planned strategic exercise "Ocean-2024" in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The drills are launched in accordance with the training plan, statement added.
"Today, in accordance with the training plan of the Russian armed forces, units and formations of the naval forces are beginning to participate in the strategic command and staff exercise 'Ocean-2024,' which will last until September 16 inclusive," the ministry said in a statement, adding that maneuvers will take place in the waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas.
More than 400 warships, submarines and support vessels will take part in the exercise, the statement read, adding that over 120 aircraft and helicopters of the naval aviation of the naval and the aerospace forces, about 7,000 units of weapons, military and special equipment, as well as more than 90,000 personnel will be involved.
"The main objectives of [the drills] ... are to test the readiness of the command staff of the Russian Navy formations and units to manage heterogeneous force groups in their areas of responsibility, solve non-standard operational tasks, comprehensively use high-precision weapons, advanced and modern weapons and military equipment during the practical part of the exercise, as well as expand interaction with the naval forces of partner countries in solving joint tasks at sea," the ministry said.
The first stage of the exercise will focus on deploying force groups to designated combat training grounds, while during the second stage of the exercise, they will master combat operations to destroy strategic objects and forces of the simulated enemy and to land troops.
"Operational groups of military command bodies and military contingents from foreign partner states of Russia have been invited to participate in the exercise," the statement said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала