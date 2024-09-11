https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/trump-less-inclined-to-join-2nd-debate-criticizes-moderators-for-corrections---reports-1120108562.html

Trump ‘Less Inclined’ to Join 2nd Debate, Criticizes Moderators for Corrections - Reports

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he was less inclined to participate in a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and strongly criticized the moderators as well as their network for repeatedly correcting him, the US media reported.

The two candidates faced off on ABC News on Tuesday night to spar on the economy, immigration, and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump said he gave his best performance ever, while the Harris camp celebrated her victory and called for a second debate. The former president stressed that everything he had expressed was “largely right” and criticized the moderators for not correcting what he said were Harris’ continued lies. Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race amid pressure from the Democratic party following a poor performance against Trump in their first and only debate of the 2024 election cycle in June. The election will be held on November 5.

