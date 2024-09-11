https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/trump-less-inclined-to-join-2nd-debate-criticizes-moderators-for-corrections---reports-1120108562.html
Trump ‘Less Inclined’ to Join 2nd Debate, Criticizes Moderators for Corrections - Reports
Trump ‘Less Inclined’ to Join 2nd Debate, Criticizes Moderators for Corrections - Reports
Sputnik International
Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he was less inclined to participate in a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and strongly criticized the moderators as well as their network for repeatedly correcting him, the US media reported.
2024-09-11T13:00+0000
2024-09-11T13:00+0000
2024-09-11T13:00+0000
americas
donald trump
kamala harris
joe biden
us
2024 us presidential election
presidential election
debate
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117963176_0:112:2154:1324_1920x0_80_0_0_b224cacb890ce13dd62499fcf41273fa.jpg
The two candidates faced off on ABC News on Tuesday night to spar on the economy, immigration, and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump said he gave his best performance ever, while the Harris camp celebrated her victory and called for a second debate. The former president stressed that everything he had expressed was “largely right” and criticized the moderators for not correcting what he said were Harris’ continued lies. Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race amid pressure from the Democratic party following a poor performance against Trump in their first and only debate of the 2024 election cycle in June. The election will be held on November 5.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/vast-majority-of-us-voters-say-choice-unaffected-by-trump-harris-debate---poll-1120107143.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117963176_271:0:2154:1412_1920x0_80_0_0_5b05954701780fe6014694074ffb31f1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
former us president donald trump, vice president kamala harris, debate
former us president donald trump, vice president kamala harris, debate
Trump ‘Less Inclined’ to Join 2nd Debate, Criticizes Moderators for Corrections - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he was less inclined to participate in a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and strongly criticized the moderators as well as their network for repeatedly correcting him, the US media reported.
The two candidates faced off on ABC News on Tuesday night to spar on the economy, immigration, and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump said he gave his best performance ever, while the Harris camp celebrated her victory and called for a second debate.
“Well, I’d be less inclined to, because we had a great night. We won the debate. We had a terrible network. I think they were terrible. They should be embarrassed. I mean they kept correcting me,” Trump said during an audio interview with Fox and Friends.
The former president stressed
that everything he had expressed was “largely right” and criticized the moderators for not correcting what he said were Harris’ continued lies.
“I even complained a couple of times. ‘Why are you not correcting them?’. Look, they should have corrected six or seven times,” Trump added.
Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race amid pressure from the Democratic party following a poor performance against Trump in their first and only debate of the 2024 election cycle in June. The election will be held on November 5.