Russia is Serbia’s Main Gas Provider, ‘If Not Good for Europe, Their Problem’ – Serbian Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vulin spoke on a broad range of issues, reiterating his country's strong ties with Russia, and weighing in on the mutually-beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Serbia’s colleagues from BRICS, Russia's Sergei Shoigu, foreign ministers of China, Brazil, South Africa, Azerbaijan, all show strong sympathy and support for Serbia and deeply understand what the country is fighting for, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin told Sputnik in an exclusive interview. He explained that fighting for the rights of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija is part of Serbia’s national strategy, noting that when NATO launched its aggression on Serbia in 1999, "they tried to kill Serbia, but instead they killed international law."Serbia won’t allow the truth about the Second World War to be changed, said Serbia’s Deputy PM. Serbia’s Deputy PM emphasized the fact that Russia is Serbia's main gas provider, noting that the country is deeply satisfied with this energy arrangement. He underscored it was highly important for Serbia's economy and its citizens.Serbia will not become part of the raging anti-Russian hysteria in the West, remarked Deputy PM Vulin.Deputy PM Vulin weighed in on the West's self-harming sanctions policy targeting Russia, stressing that Serbia will never follow such a course.

Fighting for the rights of Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija is part of Serbia's national strategy - Serbian deputy PM

