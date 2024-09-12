https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/total-of-34-countries-express-desire-to-join-brics-in-one-form-or-another---putin-1120119592.html
Total of 34 Countries Express Desire to Join BRICS in One Form or Another - Putin
A total of 34 countries expressed a desire to join BRICS in one form or another, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Today, more than three dozen countries, precisely more than 34 states, have already expressed a desire to join the activities of our association [BRICS] in one form or another," Putin said during a meeting with high representatives of the BRICS states on security issues.The plan of Russia's BRICS presidency has already been fulfilled by more than 70%, Vladimir Putin said.Russia's activity as BRICS 2024 chair focused on the swift integration of new members of the association, Putin added.BRICS has accumulated significant experience in responding to security challenges, including in cybercrime and fight against terrorism, Putin said."We are building on the truly solid experience of interaction accumulated by BRICS in responding to threats of terrorism and extremism, illegal arms and drug trafficking, transnational crime and illegal migration. Among the specific results of the joint work of the BRICS states, I would like to note the creation of a special electronic registry for exchanging data on computer attacks and incidents," Putin said at a meeting with BRICS security representatives.Russia pays great attention to security issues within BRICS during its presidency, the leader added.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - A total of 34 countries expressed a desire to join BRICS in one form or another, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Today, more than three dozen countries, precisely more than 34 states, have already expressed a desire to join the activities of our association [BRICS] in one form or another," Putin said during a meeting with high representatives of the BRICS states on security issues.
The plan of Russia's BRICS presidency
has already been fulfilled by more than 70%, Vladimir Putin said.
"As of now, the chairmanship plan has been fulfilled by more than 70%, about 150 events, meetings, industry forums have been held, most expert and ministerial meetings have been held," Putin said at a meeting with high representatives of the BRICS and BRICS Plus states in charge of security issues.
Russia's activity as BRICS 2024
chair focused on the swift integration of new members of the association, Putin added.
"As the current chair of BRICS, this year Russia has approached the organization of joint activities within the framework of the association with great responsibility. Our chairmanship has been entrusted with a special mission — to do everything possible to facilitate the fastest and most organic integration of new member countries into all BRICS mechanisms," Putin explained.
BRICS has accumulated significant experience in responding to security challenges, including in cybercrime and fight against terrorism, Putin said.
"We are building on the truly solid experience of interaction accumulated by BRICS in responding to threats of terrorism and extremism, illegal arms and drug trafficking, transnational crime and illegal migration. Among the specific results of the joint work of the BRICS states, I would like to note the creation of a special electronic registry for exchanging data on computer attacks and incidents," Putin said at a meeting with BRICS security representatives.
Russia pays great attention to security issues within BRICS during its presidency, the leader added.