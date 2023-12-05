International
Putin to Discuss With UAE, Saudi, Iranian Leaders States' Accession to BRICS- Kremlin Aide
Putin to Discuss With UAE, Saudi, Iranian Leaders States' Accession to BRICS- Kremlin Aide
Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the accession of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran to BRICS with the leaders of these countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
Putin will visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and receive the Iranian president in Moscow on Thursday."The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iran have received an invitation to become members of BRICS from 2024. And in 2024, as you know, Russia will preside over this association. And it is quite logical to discuss the issue of how the Russian presidency can ensure the smooth connection of these three countries to all areas of BRICS activity," Ushakov told reporters.Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will also be discussed during Putin's meetings with the leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iran, the official said.Mideast Crisis and Trade IssuesRussian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the Middle East conflict and regional issues during his trip to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.“It will be important to talk not only about bilateral affairs, but also to look at the development of the Middle East conflict and, in particular, to discuss other pressing issues of the international situation, regional problems,” Ushakov told reporters.The Kremlin aide also said that the UAE is Russia’s “main trading partner” in the Arab world.“In January-September of this year, it [trade] has already reached the level of $8.8 billion, it increased by 63% [year-on-year] compared to last year’s figures for the same period,” Ushakov said.Energy Cooperation Within OPEC+ FrameworkRussian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will discuss energy cooperation, including within the framework of OPEC+, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.Putin is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday."We expect to substantively discuss cooperation in the energy field, including interaction within OPEC+," Ushakov told reporters, adding that the sides' coordination in this format is "a reliable guarantee of maintaining a stable and predictable situation in the global oil market."Working Lunch with Iranian PresidentRussian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will hold talks in the presence of their delegations and continue the meeting in the working lunch format, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.A high-ranking delegation headed by Raisi will visit Moscow on Thursday."At the beginning, it seems to me, there will be a fairly lengthy conversation between the presidents, during which they will be accompanied by several people from the delegations ... And after this, negotiations will take place in the format of a working lunch," Ushakov told reporters.No Plans for Joint StatementThere are no plans for joint statements for the press following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visits to the UAE and Saudi Arabia on December 6, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday."So far, no joint statements for the press are planned. But I do not exclude that some joint statements may be quickly prepared and agreed upon between the two parties," Ushakov told reporters.Documents for signing following Putin’s visits to the countries are being prepared, the official said, adding that they can be finalized on the sidelines of the visits."If documents appear, they will be adopted without a signing ceremony," he said.
Putin to Discuss With UAE, Saudi, Iranian Leaders States' Accession to BRICS- Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the accession of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran to BRICS with the leaders of these countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
Putin will visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and receive the Iranian president in Moscow on Thursday.
"The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iran have received an invitation to become members of BRICS from 2024. And in 2024, as you know, Russia will preside over this association. And it is quite logical to discuss the issue of how the Russian presidency can ensure the smooth connection of these three countries to all areas of BRICS activity," Ushakov told reporters.
Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will also be discussed during Putin's meetings with the leaders of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Iran, the official said.
Mideast Crisis and Trade Issues

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the Middle East conflict and regional issues during his trip to the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
“It will be important to talk not only about bilateral affairs, but also to look at the development of the Middle East conflict and, in particular, to discuss other pressing issues of the international situation, regional problems,” Ushakov told reporters.
The Kremlin aide also said that the UAE is Russia’s “main trading partner” in the Arab world.
“In January-September of this year, it [trade] has already reached the level of $8.8 billion, it increased by 63% [year-on-year] compared to last year’s figures for the same period,” Ushakov said.

Energy Cooperation Within OPEC+ Framework

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will discuss energy cooperation, including within the framework of OPEC+, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
Putin is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.
"We expect to substantively discuss cooperation in the energy field, including interaction within OPEC+," Ushakov told reporters, adding that the sides' coordination in this format is "a reliable guarantee of maintaining a stable and predictable situation in the global oil market."

Working Lunch with Iranian President

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will hold talks in the presence of their delegations and continue the meeting in the working lunch format, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
A high-ranking delegation headed by Raisi will visit Moscow on Thursday.
"At the beginning, it seems to me, there will be a fairly lengthy conversation between the presidents, during which they will be accompanied by several people from the delegations ... And after this, negotiations will take place in the format of a working lunch," Ushakov told reporters.
No Plans for Joint Statement

There are no plans for joint statements for the press following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visits to the UAE and Saudi Arabia on December 6, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.
"So far, no joint statements for the press are planned. But I do not exclude that some joint statements may be quickly prepared and agreed upon between the two parties," Ushakov told reporters.
Documents for signing following Putin’s visits to the countries are being prepared, the official said, adding that they can be finalized on the sidelines of the visits.
"If documents appear, they will be adopted without a signing ceremony," he said.
