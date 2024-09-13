https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/nato-plans-to-send-troops-to-ukraine-to-force-russia-to-hold-talks---russian-deputy-defense-1120131175.html

NATO Plans to Send Troops to Ukraine to Force Russia to Hold Talks - Russian Deputy Defense Minister

NATO Plans to Send Troops to Ukraine to Force Russia to Hold Talks - Russian Deputy Defense Minister

Sputnik International

NATO countries are making plans to send their troops to Ukraine in order to ensure conditions to force Russia to hold talks in line with Kiev's formulas, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said at the opening of the 11th Xiangshan Security Forum in Beijing.

2024-09-13T05:52+0000

2024-09-13T05:52+0000

2024-09-13T05:52+0000

world

alexander fomin

ukraine

russia

nato

kiev

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655251_0:0:2833:1594_1920x0_80_0_0_493eddc6a465db16da0b73ade4794ff4.jpg

"In order to ensure conditions for forcibly coercing Russia into negotiations in line with Kiev's formulas, NATO countries are making plans to send their troops to Ukraine. This is a dangerous game that could lead to a direct military clash between nuclear powers," Fomin said. Russian weapons have proven their effectiveness in combat conditions, Alexander Fomin said.The United States is actively working on a new version of its nuclear doctrine, in which the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons can be significantly lowered, Fomin said.The Xiangshan Security Forum is being held in Beijing on September 12-14. Fomin is leading the Russian delegation at the forum.

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato countries, force russia to hold talks, send troops to ukraine