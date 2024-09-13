https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/nato-plans-to-send-troops-to-ukraine-to-force-russia-to-hold-talks---russian-deputy-defense-1120131175.html
NATO Plans to Send Troops to Ukraine to Force Russia to Hold Talks - Russian Deputy Defense Minister
NATO countries are making plans to send their troops to Ukraine in order to ensure conditions to force Russia to hold talks in line with Kiev's formulas, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said at the opening of the 11th Xiangshan Security Forum in Beijing.
"In order to ensure conditions for forcibly coercing Russia into negotiations in line with Kiev's formulas, NATO countries are making plans to send their troops to Ukraine. This is a dangerous game that could lead to a direct military clash between nuclear powers," Fomin said. Russian weapons have proven their effectiveness in combat conditions, Alexander Fomin said.The United States is actively working on a new version of its nuclear doctrine, in which the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons can be significantly lowered, Fomin said.The Xiangshan Security Forum is being held in Beijing on September 12-14. Fomin is leading the Russian delegation at the forum.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - NATO countries are making plans to send their troops to Ukraine in order to ensure conditions to force Russia to hold talks in line with Kiev's formulas, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said at the opening of the 11th Xiangshan Security Forum in Beijing.
"In order to ensure conditions for forcibly coercing Russia into negotiations in line with Kiev's formulas, NATO countries
are making plans to send their troops to Ukraine. This is a dangerous game that could lead to a direct military clash between nuclear powers," Fomin said.
Russian weapons have proven their effectiveness in combat conditions, Alexander Fomin said.
"Russian weapons have fully proven their effectiveness in combat conditions, while Western weapons systems, which allegedly have high tactical and technical characteristics... burn perfectly on the battlefield with no chance of recovery," Fomin said.
The United States is actively working on a new version of its nuclear doctrine
, in which the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons can be significantly lowered, Fomin said.
"The United States is actively working on a new version of its nuclear doctrine, in which, we believe, the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons can be significantly lowered," Fomin said.
The Xiangshan Security Forum is being held in Beijing on September 12-14. Fomin is leading the Russian delegation at the forum.