Russia's Security Service Received Evidence of UK's Coordination of Escalation of Global Situation

The Russian Federal Security Service said that it had received documents proving UK's coordination of the escalation of the international military-political situation, with the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate of the UK Foreign Office being the main structure coordinating subversive policies against the CIS countries.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has received documentary materials confirming London's coordination of the escalation of the international military-political situation," the agency said in a statement. The documents show that the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate has become the main unit to coordinate the implementation of subversive policies in Russia and the post-Soviet countries, the statement said. The directorate was transformed after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine into a special service, the main task of which is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the statement read.The accreditation of six employees of the UK Embassy in Russia has been terminated for their intelligence and subversive activities, the Russian Federal Security Service said.Based on documents provided to the FSB, and also as a response to London’s numerous unfriendly steps, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with interested departments, terminated the accreditation of six employees of the political department of the UK Embassy in Moscow, since signs of intelligence and subversive work were discovered in their actions, the statement added.The FSB noted that "if similar actions are detected among employees of the British diplomatic mission, the FSB will demand early termination of their missions in the Russian Federation."

