https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/russias-security-service-received-evidence-of-uks-coordination-of-escalation-of-global-situation-1120130682.html
Russia's Security Service Received Evidence of UK's Coordination of Escalation of Global Situation
Russia's Security Service Received Evidence of UK's Coordination of Escalation of Global Situation
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service said that it had received documents proving UK's coordination of the escalation of the international military-political situation, with the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate of the UK Foreign Office being the main structure coordinating subversive policies against the CIS countries.
2024-09-13T04:59+0000
2024-09-13T04:59+0000
2024-09-13T04:59+0000
world
russia
united kingdom (uk)
eastern europe
russian federal security service (fsb)
cis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has received documentary materials confirming London's coordination of the escalation of the international military-political situation," the agency said in a statement. The documents show that the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate has become the main unit to coordinate the implementation of subversive policies in Russia and the post-Soviet countries, the statement said. The directorate was transformed after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine into a special service, the main task of which is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the statement read.The accreditation of six employees of the UK Embassy in Russia has been terminated for their intelligence and subversive activities, the Russian Federal Security Service said.Based on documents provided to the FSB, and also as a response to London’s numerous unfriendly steps, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with interested departments, terminated the accreditation of six employees of the political department of the UK Embassy in Moscow, since signs of intelligence and subversive work were discovered in their actions, the statement added.The FSB noted that "if similar actions are detected among employees of the British diplomatic mission, the FSB will demand early termination of their missions in the Russian Federation."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240822/russia-opens-criminal-case-against-us-ukrainian-journalists-filming-in-kursk-region---fsb-1119871207.html
russia
united kingdom (uk)
eastern europe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia's security service, uk's coordination of escalation of global situation, uk foreign office
russia's security service, uk's coordination of escalation of global situation, uk foreign office
Russia's Security Service Received Evidence of UK's Coordination of Escalation of Global Situation
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service said that it had received documents proving UK's coordination of the escalation of the international military-political situation, with the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate of the UK Foreign Office being the main structure coordinating subversive policies against the CIS countries.
"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has received documentary materials confirming London's coordination of the escalation of the international military-political situation," the agency said in a statement.
The documents show that the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate has become the main unit to coordinate the implementation of subversive policies in Russia and the post-Soviet countries, the statement said. The directorate was transformed after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine into a special service, the main task of which is to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia
, the statement read.
The accreditation of six employees of the UK Embassy
in Russia has been terminated for their intelligence and subversive activities, the Russian Federal Security Service said.
"Thus, the revealed facts give grounds to consider the activities of British diplomats sent to Moscow under the [Eastern Europe and Central Asia] Directorate [of the UK Foreign Office] as threatening the security of the Russian Federation," the FSB said in a statement.
Based on documents provided to the FSB, and also as a response to London’s numerous unfriendly steps, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with interested departments, terminated the accreditation of six employees of the political department of the UK Embassy in Moscow, since signs of intelligence and subversive work were discovered in their actions, the statement added.
The FSB noted that "if similar actions are detected among employees of the British diplomatic mission, the FSB will demand early termination of their missions in the Russian Federation."