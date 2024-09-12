https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/russian-army-ousts-ukrainian-troops-from-10-settlements-in-kursk-region-1120121317.html

Russian Army Ousts Ukrainian Troops From 10 Settlements in Kursk Region

On August 6, the Ukrainian armed forces launched an offensive aimed at seizing territory in the Kursk Region, but their advance was halted, Russian Chief of... 12.09.2024, Sputnik International

Russia’s Battlegroup Sever has liberated 10 settlements in the Kursk region in two days, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has reported. The ministry noted that the Russian Armed Forces are continuing actions to eliminate the enemy grouping that entered the Kursk region. In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, Ukraine has lost more than 12,500 servicepeople, 101 tanks, 42 infantry fighting vehicles, 83 armored personnel carriers, 669 armored combat vehicles, 410 cars, the ministry said in a statement.Over the past day, Kiev has lost up to 300 soldiers and 24 pieces of military equipment, including five tanks, in the Kursk region, the ministry added.The Russian troops have repelled two counterattacks in the Kursk Region as well as prevented attack an attempt targeting three Russian settlements, the ministry said, adding that the Ukrainian forces lost up to 20 people, while one soldier was taken as prisoners.The Russian armed forces have also repelled four attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the direction of settlements of Novy Put and Medvezhee.

