Government Shutdown Part II

The temporary spending bill would keep US government agencies and programs operating for six months when the new budget year begins on October 1.

On Wednesday, US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) pulled a temporary government funding bill off the House floor hours before a planned vote after he was met with dissent within his own party, Business Insider reported.The temporary spending bill would keep US government agencies and programs operating for six months when the new budget year begins on October 1. However, it is tied to the SAVE Act; legislation that requires those who are voting to submit proof of citizenship. This requirement is something that is universally opposed by Democrats and some Republicans, considering that it could complicate the national voter registration process before a major election.GOP lawmakers have also stressed that the bill continues spending at levels they think are excessive, and some Republicans also want Congress to return to passing their 12 annual spending bills separately as opposed to one or two single, larger pieces of legislation which encompass a wide range of issues under one bill.Former President Donald Trump, who still holds a strong influence over the Republican party, has encouraged right-wing lawmakers to do exactly as the house speaker did, and prevent any legislation from passing if the SAVE Act is not a part of that legislation. But lawmakers have just over two weeks to avert a government shutdown, and are most likely anxious to do so, as they wish to return to their campaign trails in the lead-up to a major election.Congress ran into the same problem last year, and just narrowly avoided a shutdown. At the time, the Republican party appeared to be divided between MAGA Republicans (Trump loyalists) and more traditional, conservative Republicans. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was pushed out of his role as a result.

