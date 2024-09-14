International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/russia-ukraine-exchange-103-prisoners-of-war-each---mod-1120149979.html
Russia, Ukraine Exchange 103 Prisoners of War Each - MoD
Russia, Ukraine Exchange 103 Prisoners of War Each - MoD
Sputnik International
Moscow and Kiev have exchanged 103 prisoners of war each, while the Russian servicemen are currently receiving assistance in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-09-14T11:03+0000
2024-09-14T11:03+0000
world
russia
ukraine
kiev
russian defense ministry
prisoner swap
prisoner exchange
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107674/72/1076747252_0:166:3053:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_894c850f9fb25ecbbecb4c8816bc9f81.jpg
”As a result of the negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen who were taken prisoner in Kursk region have been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime on 14 September 2024. In exchange, 103 AFU [armed forces of Ukraine] prisoners of war have been transferred,” the ministry said on Saturday. All the exchanged Russian soldiers are currently in Belarus where they are provided the necessary assistance, the defense ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240824/russia-ukraine-swap-230-prisoners-after-uae-mediation-1119895196.html
russia
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107674/72/1076747252_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ad814eda73078d20e81a3ad4df9d021.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
exchanged prisoners, russia, ukraine exchange, russian defense ministry
exchanged prisoners, russia, ukraine exchange, russian defense ministry

Russia, Ukraine Exchange 103 Prisoners of War Each - MoD

11:03 GMT 14.09.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankDetainees arrive in Moscow as part of Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Detainees arrive in Moscow as part of Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow and Kiev have exchanged 103 prisoners of war each, while the Russian servicemen are currently receiving assistance in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
”As a result of the negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen who were taken prisoner in Kursk region have been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime on 14 September 2024. In exchange, 103 AFU [armed forces of Ukraine] prisoners of war have been transferred,” the ministry said on Saturday.
All the exchanged Russian soldiers are currently in Belarus where they are provided the necessary assistance, the defense ministry added.
“In returning the Russian servicemen from the captivity, the United Arab Emirates provided humanitarian mediation efforts,” the ministry added.
Prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia, Ukraine Swap 230 Prisoners After UAE Mediation
24 August, 11:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала