Russia, Ukraine Exchange 103 Prisoners of War Each - MoD

Russia, Ukraine Exchange 103 Prisoners of War Each - MoD

Moscow and Kiev have exchanged 103 prisoners of war each, while the Russian servicemen are currently receiving assistance in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2024-09-14

2024-09-14T11:03+0000

2024-09-14T11:03+0000

”As a result of the negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen who were taken prisoner in Kursk region have been returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime on 14 September 2024. In exchange, 103 AFU [armed forces of Ukraine] prisoners of war have been transferred,” the ministry said on Saturday. All the exchanged Russian soldiers are currently in Belarus where they are provided the necessary assistance, the defense ministry added.

