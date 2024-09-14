International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Find Map of US Base in Captured Ukrainian Bradley - Sputnik Reporter
Russian soldiers have discovered a map of the US military base at Fort Irwin, which the US military forgot in one of its Bradley fighting vehicles that it transferred to Ukraine.
Fort Irwin is one of the largest military training centers in the US located in the Mojave desert in California, where soldiers train to operate armored vehicles as part of brigades. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the US has supplied Kiev with more than 300 Bradley vehicles. A significant number of them have been destroyed by the Russian forces on the battlefield in Ukraine.The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.
russian soldiers, bradley fighting vehicles, map of the us military base, transferred to ukraine
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Russian soldiers have discovered a map of the US military base at Fort Irwin, which the US military forgot in one of its Bradley fighting vehicles that it transferred to Ukraine that was later captured in the Kupyansk area, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Fort Irwin is one of the largest military training centers in the US located in the Mojave desert in California, where soldiers train to operate armored vehicles as part of brigades.
Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the US has supplied Kiev with more than 300 Bradley vehicles. A significant number of them have been destroyed by the Russian forces on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Members of the US Army 1st Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, unload Bradley Fighting Vehicles at the railway station near the Rukla military base - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Capture Electronic Warfare System From US Bradley Vehicle
7 July, 11:16 GMT
The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.
