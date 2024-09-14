https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/russian-forces-find-map-of-us-base-in-captured-ukrainian-bradley---sputnik-reporter-1120145530.html

Russian Forces Find Map of US Base in Captured Ukrainian Bradley - Sputnik Reporter

Russian soldiers have discovered a map of the US military base at Fort Irwin, which the US military forgot in one of its Bradley fighting vehicles that it transferred to Ukraine.

Fort Irwin is one of the largest military training centers in the US located in the Mojave desert in California, where soldiers train to operate armored vehicles as part of brigades. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the US has supplied Kiev with more than 300 Bradley vehicles. A significant number of them have been destroyed by the Russian forces on the battlefield in Ukraine.The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

