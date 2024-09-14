https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/russias-nuclear-doctrine-calls-for-tougher-stance-amid-escalating-global-tensions-1120150098.html
Russia's Nuclear Doctrine: Calls for Tougher Stance Amid Escalating Global Tensions
Sergei Karaganov, a well-known political scientist, voiced strong concerns about the current state of Russia’s nuclear policy, in a recent interview with Russian outlet.
Sergei Karaganov, an honorary chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, and academic supervisor of the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs at the Higher School of Economics, voiced strong concerns about the current state of Russia’s nuclear policy, in a recent interview with Russian outlet.
Karaganov argued that the existing doctrine, which guides the use of nuclear weapons, is outdated and inadequate in the face of modern geopolitical realities.
"The current nuclear doctrine and policy of the use of nuclear weapons are simply reckless," he stated, emphasizing the need for a more assertive and clear nuclear posture.
Karaganov has been proposing changes that would increase the role of nuclear weapons in deterring both conventional and nuclear threats. He criticized the existing 2020 policy framework, calling it “terribly outdated” and rooted in "illusions inherited from the realities of the last century."
According to him, the doctrine has lost its deterrent effect, as adversaries have come to believe that Russia would not resort to nuclear weapons under any circumstances.
Karaganov strongly advocated for incorporating a concept of "nuclear escalation" into the new doctrine, warning that without a more robust nuclear deterrent, the world risks sliding into a catastrophic third world war.
"If we do not reactivate nuclear deterrence, the world will slide into a series of wars that will inevitably go nuclear," Karaganov warned, suggesting that Russia has a duty to use its nuclear capabilities to prevent such conflicts.
Karaganov dismissed concerns, sparked by his position, suggesting that the reluctance to strengthen nuclear deterrence primarily benefits weaker nuclear powers, while Western nations continue to exploit their conventional military superiority.
"The Americans are acting much more cautiously," he observed, noting that recent discussions about toughening Russia’s nuclear policy had already made an impact on Western rhetoric.
Although Russia's leadership, including President Vladimir Putin, has expressed reluctance to use nuclear weapons, Karaganov argued that a stronger stance is essential.
"Our adversaries should know that our president will make this decision [use nuclear weapons] or delegate the right to do so to someone else... If the adversary sees this readiness, then almost certainly there will be no more drone attacks on the Kremlin. We must understand that a war of annihilation is being waged against us," Karaganov stated.