Russia's Nuclear Doctrine: Calls for Tougher Stance Amid Escalating Global Tensions

Sergei Karaganov, a well-known political scientist, voiced strong concerns about the current state of Russia’s nuclear policy, in a recent interview with Russian outlet.

2024-09-14T11:23+0000

russia

russia

sergei karaganov

nuclear weapons

nuclear deterrence

Karaganov argued that the existing doctrine, which guides the use of nuclear weapons, is outdated and inadequate in the face of modern geopolitical realities.Karaganov has been proposing changes that would increase the role of nuclear weapons in deterring both conventional and nuclear threats. He criticized the existing 2020 policy framework, calling it “terribly outdated” and rooted in "illusions inherited from the realities of the last century."According to him, the doctrine has lost its deterrent effect, as adversaries have come to believe that Russia would not resort to nuclear weapons under any circumstances.Karaganov strongly advocated for incorporating a concept of "nuclear escalation" into the new doctrine, warning that without a more robust nuclear deterrent, the world risks sliding into a catastrophic third world war.Karaganov dismissed concerns, sparked by his position, suggesting that the reluctance to strengthen nuclear deterrence primarily benefits weaker nuclear powers, while Western nations continue to exploit their conventional military superiority.Although Russia's leadership, including President Vladimir Putin, has expressed reluctance to use nuclear weapons, Karaganov argued that a stronger stance is essential.

