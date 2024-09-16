https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/kremlin-calls-us-sanctions-on-russias-rt-attempt-to-suppress-alternative-views-1120166391.html

Kremlin Calls US Sanctions on Russia's RT Attempt to Suppress Alternative Views

Kremlin Calls US Sanctions on Russia's RT Attempt to Suppress Alternative Views

US sanctions against Russia's media outlet RT show that Washington will do anything in attempt to suppress alternative points of view, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused RT of allegedly engaging in "covert operations" to interfere in the affairs of other countries and "military procurement." He added that the US was imposing sanctions on three entities and two individuals in connection with these allegations against RT. Western accusations against the RT are equal to madness, Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin considers such attacks on media unacceptable.Ukraine's Invitation of ICRC, UN Representatives to Kursk Region is ProvocationPeskov also indicated that the recent statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Ukraine inviting the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN to visit settlements of Russia's Kursk Region currently controlled by Kiev is a provocation.Russia Never Interfered in Domestic Political Processes in US, Not Meddling NowKremlin spokesman took the opportunity to stress that Russia has not interfered before and does not interfere now in the internal political processes of the US.On Sunday, a shooting occurred at a golf course in Florida, where former US President Donald Trump was present.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the probe. US authorities are treating the incident as an attempted assassination.Russia Sees No Official Statements on Permission to Use West Arms to Strike RussiaPeskov also noted that there is a lot of information on the potential permission for strikes with western weapons deep into Russia, but Moscow has not seen any official statements.Kremlin has constantly repeated that the US military take part in Ukrainian conflict without special permissions, the spokesman added.

