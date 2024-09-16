Kremlin Calls US Sanctions on Russia's RT Attempt to Suppress Alternative Views
10:11 GMT 16.09.2024 (Updated: 10:16 GMT 16.09.2024)
© Sputnik / Natalia SeliverstovaDeputy Chief of Presidential Staff - Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual question and answer session at the World Trade Center on Krasnaya Presnya Street, Moscow
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US sanctions against Russia's media outlet RT show that Washington will do anything in attempt to suppress alternative points of view, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Last Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused RT of allegedly engaging in "covert operations" to interfere in the affairs of other countries and "military procurement." He added that the US was imposing sanctions on three entities and two individuals in connection with these allegations against RT.
"These are attacks on the media, attacks on journalists, attacks on media executives. This once again underlines that the US is capable of anything, capable of going as far as it wants in attempts to suppress Russia, to suppress alternative points of view and to use the most unscrupulous methods," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the recently imposed sanctions.
Western accusations against the RT are equal to madness, Peskov said, adding that the Kremlin considers such attacks on media unacceptable.
14 September, 15:28 GMT
Ukraine's Invitation of ICRC, UN Representatives to Kursk Region is Provocation
Peskov also indicated that the recent statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Ukraine inviting the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN to visit settlements of Russia's Kursk Region currently controlled by Kiev is a provocation.
"We expect that such provocative statements will not be taken seriously by the addressees. These are pure provocations. Of course, we expect an objective assessment of such provocative statements," Peskov told reporters.
Russia Never Interfered in Domestic Political Processes in US, Not Meddling Now
Kremlin spokesman took the opportunity to stress that Russia has not interfered before and does not interfere now in the internal political processes of the US.
"It is difficult to say here, it is not really our business, but we, of course, closely monitor the information that comes from the US, we see how tense the situation is there, including between political competitors, the political struggle is intensifying, a variety of methods are being used, we are closely monitoring this, but we have never interfered in this in any way and are not interfering now," Peskov told reporters.
On Sunday, a shooting occurred at a golf course in Florida, where former US President Donald Trump was present.
According to law enforcement officials, Secret Service agents opened fire on a gunman hiding in the bushes. The assailant fled the scene and attempted to escape in a vehicle, but was apprehended. An AK-47 with a telescopic sight, two backpacks and a GoPro camera were found near where the shooter was spotted.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the probe. US authorities are treating the incident as an attempted assassination.
Russia Sees No Official Statements on Permission to Use West Arms to Strike Russia
Peskov also noted that there is a lot of information on the potential permission for strikes with western weapons deep into Russia, but Moscow has not seen any official statements.
"We see an information charades around this issue, a lot of rumors, a lot of forecasts from various analysts, but we have not yet heard official statements on this matter," Peskov said, answering a question about how the Kremlin assesses the fact that Western countries have not yet given Ukraine permission to use the weapons they supply for strikes against Russia.
Kremlin has constantly repeated that the US military take part in Ukrainian conflict without special permissions, the spokesman added.
"We have repeatedly said that US specialists and the military are already taking part in this conflict without these permits. It is already happening. But as for the formalization of all this, there was an absolutely unambiguous statement by the President of the Russian Federation on this subject, where everything was very clearly stated," Peskov said.
13 September, 19:51 GMT