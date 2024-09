Trump Taking a Page Out of Putin’s Playbook? Educational Proposals Echo Russian Reforms

Trump proposes cutting federal funding for schools and programs promoting Trump proposes cutting federal funding for schools and programs promoting "critical race theory" (CRT) . According to the GOP, modern CRT studies are biased against white and Asian people, statehood and law.

Trump vows to crackdown on "transgender insanity" at schools which were pressured to adopt new Title IX regulations on students' gender identity under the risk of losing federal funding under Joe Biden. The rules include providing access to female lockers and bathrooms for biological males self-identifying as "girls" and allowing transgender athletes to participate in school sports "matching their identity".

Trump also plans to subject "accreditation agencies" to scrutiny over "wokeism", and provide alternatives for educational institutions.