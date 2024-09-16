International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/trump-taking-a-page-out-of-putins-playbook-educational-proposals-echo-russian-reforms-1120168172.html
Trump Taking a Page Out of Putin’s Playbook? Educational Proposals Echo Russian Reforms
Trump Taking a Page Out of Putin’s Playbook? Educational Proposals Echo Russian Reforms
Sputnik International
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has vowed to reshuffle the US school system to stamp out "wokeness" – neo-liberal ideas including those concerning race and gender, advocated by "radical left maniacs."
2024-09-16T14:43+0000
2024-09-16T14:43+0000
us
vladimir putin
donald trump
joe biden
russia
republican
gop
department of education
lgbt
lgbtq
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117046662_0:0:2400:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7bdaf8a012c0d0f373d9e5b4c4b9df.jpg
US conservatives are not the only force fighting against neoliberal ideas.*banned for extremism in Russia
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/firsthand-witness-us-journalist-on-ukraine-conflict-western-lies-roots-of-russian-invincibility-1120146304.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117046662_137:0:2334:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_82eb2b732987f6d22d54abad22e99091.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, education reform, will trump abolish education department, wokeness, critical race theory, transgender rights, russian conservatism, putin's laws makes traditional values part of national education system, russian family studies
donald trump, education reform, will trump abolish education department, wokeness, critical race theory, transgender rights, russian conservatism, putin's laws makes traditional values part of national education system, russian family studies

Trump Taking a Page Out of Putin’s Playbook? Educational Proposals Echo Russian Reforms

14:43 GMT 16.09.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterPresident-elect Donald Trump gives the thumbs up as he arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Bedminster, N.J.
President-elect Donald Trump gives the thumbs up as he arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Bedminster, N.J. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has vowed to reshuffle the US school system to stamp out "wokeness" – neo-liberal ideas including those concerning race and gender, advocated by "radical left maniacs."
Trump proposes cutting federal funding for schools and programs promoting "critical race theory" (CRT). According to the GOP, modern CRT studies are biased against white and Asian people, statehood and law.
Trump vows to crackdown on "transgender insanity" at schools which were pressured to adopt new Title IX regulations on students’ gender identity under the risk of losing federal funding under Joe Biden. The rules include providing access to female lockers and bathrooms for biological males self-identifying as "girls" and allowing transgender athletes to participate in school sports "matching their identity".
Trump also plans to subject "accreditation agencies" to scrutiny over "wokeism", and provide alternatives for educational institutions.
He also looks to shut the federal Department of Education, slammed by conservatives as a hotbed of "wokeism".
US conservatives are not the only force fighting against neoliberal ideas.
In November 2022, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to strengthen the traditional spiritual and moral values in Russia's social life, whereas in December 2023 he inked a law reinforcing traditional values in the Russian "sovereign education system."
Upbringing and educating children in line with traditional values are considered a necessary condition for forming national identity and protecting Russia's sovereignty. From September, children will receive courses on family studies and the defense of the Homeland.
The laws denounce neoliberal ideas, including gender issues and the LGBT+* agenda peddled by the Western elites, as being destructive.
Tofurius Maximus Crane - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2024
World
Firsthand Witness: US Journalist on Ukraine Conflict, Western Lies, Roots of Russian Invincibility
Yesterday, 12:00 GMT
*banned for extremism in Russia
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала