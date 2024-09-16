https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/trump-taking-a-page-out-of-putins-playbook-educational-proposals-echo-russian-reforms-1120168172.html

Trump Taking a Page Out of Putin’s Playbook? Educational Proposals Echo Russian Reforms

Trump Taking a Page Out of Putin’s Playbook? Educational Proposals Echo Russian Reforms

Sputnik International

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has vowed to reshuffle the US school system to stamp out "wokeness" – neo-liberal ideas including those concerning race and gender, advocated by "radical left maniacs."

2024-09-16T14:43+0000

2024-09-16T14:43+0000

2024-09-16T14:43+0000

us

vladimir putin

donald trump

joe biden

russia

republican

gop

department of education

lgbt

lgbtq

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1c/1117046662_0:0:2400:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7bdaf8a012c0d0f373d9e5b4c4b9df.jpg

US conservatives are not the only force fighting against neoliberal ideas.*banned for extremism in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/firsthand-witness-us-journalist-on-ukraine-conflict-western-lies-roots-of-russian-invincibility-1120146304.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

donald trump, education reform, will trump abolish education department, wokeness, critical race theory, transgender rights, russian conservatism, putin's laws makes traditional values part of national education system, russian family studies