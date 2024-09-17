https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/self-discrediting-kremlin-excoriates-metas-global-ban-on-sputnik-and-rt-1120175444.html
‘Self-Discrediting’: Kremlin Excoriates Meta's Global Ban on Sputnik and RT
Blocking Russian media accounts is unacceptable and complicates the prospects for relations with Meta (banned in Russia for extremism), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Meta said that it had banned Sputnik and RT from its apps globally for alleged foreign interference. "We are very, very negative [about the move], this is an outright discrediting of Meta, that is, Meta is discrediting itself with these actions, and, of course, such selective actions against Russian media are unacceptable. Therefore, we have an extremely negative attitude towards this and this, of course, complicates the prospects for normalizing our relations with Meta," Peskov told reporters.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Blocking Russian media accounts is unacceptable and complicates the prospects for relations with Meta (banned in Russia for extremism), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Meta said that it had banned
Sputnik and RT from its apps globally for alleged foreign interference.
"We are very, very negative [about the move], this is an outright discrediting of Meta, that is, Meta is discrediting itself with these actions, and, of course, such selective actions against Russian media are unacceptable. Therefore, we have an extremely negative attitude towards this and this, of course, complicates the prospects for normalizing our relations with Meta," Peskov told reporters.