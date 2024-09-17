https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/metas-ban-on-russian-news-networks-very-bad-and-politicized-decision--analyst-1120173805.html

Meta’s Ban on Sputnik ‘Very Bad’ and Politicized Decision – Analyst

Sputnik International

A politically motivated move by Meta to ban Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya and RT news outlets from its apps globally reflects the company’s biased approach, analysts said in separate interviews with Sputnik.

"There is a perception in the United States that the flow of Russian information will always be disinformation and that it will be tipped in favor of Donald Trump, even though [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has said that he could deal with Kamala Harris, too. This [perception] is simply untrue. I mean, the idea is to frighten the American people that they don't know one idea from another. I mean, that's the smokescreen," Professor Joe Siracusa, political scientist and dean of Global Futures, Curtin University, told Sputnik.Recently, Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya, RT and “other related entities” were banned from Meta* apps globally over alleged foreign interference activity.Meta’s ban on Russian news outlets mean that “they [Meta] are really sort of censoring the news themselves. What they're saying to the American people is that you're not mature enough to understand ideas", per the professor.In a separate interview with Sputnik, Facebook whistleblower Ryan Hartwig says that as a former Facebook content moderator, he saw firsthand how the company “influenced elections throughout the world.”When it comes to Facebook’s foreign influence, suffice to mention the elections in Spain, Venezuela, and the US, according to Hartwig.Given the fact that Facebook was being influenced by the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) “to suppress major stories” like the Hunter Biden laptop saga, “other countries should consider Meta a government agency,” the whistleblower adds.As for the Ukraine crisis, “It’s clear that Meta is acting in coordination with the US government and the US State Department as a proxy for a foreign conflict,” Hartwig concludes.*Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization.

russia

