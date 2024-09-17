International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/shoigu-delivers-putins-message-to-iranian-president-in-tehran---reports-1120179244.html
Shoigu Delivers Putin's Message to Iranian President in Tehran - Reports
Shoigu Delivers Putin's Message to Iranian President in Tehran - Reports
Sputnik International
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, who arrived in Tehran earlier on Tuesday, delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the meeting with the Iranian leader, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Tuesday.
2024-09-17T16:52+0000
2024-09-17T16:52+0000
world
sergei shoigu
masoud pezeshkian
iran
tehran
islamic republic of iran broadcasting (irib)
supreme national security council
russia
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413029_0:0:2938:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_769b033eb95f49c5ad207ef5801dbafd.jpg
“During his meeting with the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Shoigu handed him a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin and presented Mr. Pezeshkian with a report on the agreements reached,” the broadcaster said in a statement. Shoigu has also held talks with Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the report said.
iran
tehran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413029_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dae744a4c8e91539d7bc7930dfb6f74.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
shoigu goes to iran, shoigu meets with iranian president, shoigu pezeshkian meeting, putin's message to iranian president
shoigu goes to iran, shoigu meets with iranian president, shoigu pezeshkian meeting, putin's message to iranian president

Shoigu Delivers Putin's Message to Iranian President in Tehran - Reports

16:52 GMT 17.09.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov / Go to the mediabankEx-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Ex-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, who arrived in Tehran earlier on Tuesday, delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the meeting with the Iranian leader, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Tuesday.
“During his meeting with the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Shoigu handed him a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin and presented Mr. Pezeshkian with a report on the agreements reached,” the broadcaster said in a statement.
Shoigu has also held talks with Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the report said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала