Shoigu Delivers Putin's Message to Iranian President in Tehran - Reports

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, who arrived in Tehran earlier on Tuesday, delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the meeting with the Iranian leader, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Tuesday.
“During his meeting with the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Shoigu handed him a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin and presented Mr. Pezeshkian with a report on the agreements reached,” the broadcaster said in a statement. Shoigu has also held talks with Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the report said.
News
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, who arrived in Tehran earlier on Tuesday, delivered a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the meeting with the Iranian leader, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported on Tuesday.
“During his meeting with the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mr. Shoigu
handed him a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin and presented Mr. Pezeshkian with a report on the agreements reached,” the broadcaster said in a statement.
Shoigu has also held talks
with Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Akbar Ahmadian
, the report said.