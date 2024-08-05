Shoigu Arrives in Iran to Discuss Global, Regional Security
10:54 GMT 05.08.2024 (Updated: 11:31 GMT 05.08.2024)
TEHRAN, (Sputnik) - Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Iran for a planned working visit to discuss global and regional security issues, the Russian Security Council said on Monday.
Shoigu will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces Mohammad Bagheri. Shoigu will be received by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
The agenda includes a wide range of issues of cooperation between Russia and Iran in Tehran, including security and economy.
Previously, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry revealed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be meeting with Masoud Pezeshkian at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October. In July, the Iranian President-elect released a message underscoring that Russia is "a valued strategic ally and neighbor to Iran and my administration will remain committed to expanding and enhancing our cooperation."
"I will continue to prioritize bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Russia, particularly within frameworks such as BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Eurasia Economic Union," Pezeshkian stated.
Sergei Shoigu's visit comes as Israel has been bracing for a potential attack from Iran and Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah in the wake of the assassination of Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr last week.