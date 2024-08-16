https://sputnikglobe.com/20240816/sign-of-anxiety-pentagon-keeps-an-eye-on-deepening-russia-iran-collaboration-1119789114.html

Sign of Anxiety? Pentagon Keeps an Eye on ‘Deepening’ Russia-Iran Collaboration

Sign of Anxiety? Pentagon Keeps an Eye on ‘Deepening’ Russia-Iran Collaboration

Sputnik International

Tehran is expected to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Moscow on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October.

2024-08-16T06:52+0000

2024-08-16T06:52+0000

2024-08-16T07:28+0000

russia

iran

world

vladimir putin

ebrahim raisi

sergei shoigu

visit

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/10/1119789703_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_808eee2aac18c0a23300b1f00078caae.jpg

The US Department of Defense "has seen a deepening cooperation and relationship between Russia and Iran," Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters, commenting on Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu’s recent visit to the Islamic Republic."While I can’t speculate what this visit entails, you know, we've seen these visits of leaders happen over the course of the last two years," she added, in an apparent nod to Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.Shoigu visited Iran earlier this month to discuss global and regional security issues as well as those related to bilateral trade and economic cooperation.Pezeshkian also touted Russia as a strategic ally of Iran, adding that his government will remain committed to expanding Tehran-Moscow cooperation, especially within the frameworks of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (of which Iran is a member), and the Eurasian Economic Union.Russian and Iranian warships earlier implemented joint missions as part of the Maritime Security Belt – 2024 naval drills that were conducted near the Gulf of Oman.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/putin-russia-will-do-everything-to-continue-development-of-relations-with-iran-1118572809.html

russia

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the us department of defense, the pentagon's concern over deepening cooperation and relationship between russia and iran, russian president vladimir putin, russian security council secretary sergei shoigu’s recent visit to iran. moscow-tehran cooperation