Sign of Anxiety? Pentagon Keeps an Eye on ‘Deepening’ Russia-Iran Collaboration
Sign of Anxiety? Pentagon Keeps an Eye on 'Deepening' Russia-Iran Collaboration
Tehran is expected to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Moscow on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October.
The US Department of Defense "has seen a deepening cooperation and relationship between Russia and Iran," Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters, commenting on Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu’s recent visit to the Islamic Republic."While I can’t speculate what this visit entails, you know, we've seen these visits of leaders happen over the course of the last two years," she added, in an apparent nod to Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.Shoigu visited Iran earlier this month to discuss global and regional security issues as well as those related to bilateral trade and economic cooperation.Pezeshkian also touted Russia as a strategic ally of Iran, adding that his government will remain committed to expanding Tehran-Moscow cooperation, especially within the frameworks of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (of which Iran is a member), and the Eurasian Economic Union.Russian and Iranian warships earlier implemented joint missions as part of the Maritime Security Belt – 2024 naval drills that were conducted near the Gulf of Oman.
Sign of Anxiety? Pentagon Keeps an Eye on ‘Deepening’ Russia-Iran Collaboration

06:52 GMT 16.08.2024 (Updated: 07:28 GMT 16.08.2024)
© Photo : the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces/APChief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, right, shakes hands with Secretary of Russia's Security Council, Sergei Shoigu during their meeting in Tehran, Aug. 5, 2024.
Tehran is expected to sign a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Moscow on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan in October.
The US Department of Defense "has seen a deepening cooperation and relationship between Russia and Iran," Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters, commenting on Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu’s recent visit to the Islamic Republic.
"While I can’t speculate what this visit entails, you know, we've seen these visits of leaders happen over the course of the last two years," she added, in an apparent nod to Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Russia
Russia
Putin: Russia Will Do Everything to Continue Development of Relations With Iran
21 May, 23:05 GMT
Shoigu visited Iran earlier this month to discuss global and regional security issues as well as those related to bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, for his part, recently stressed that Russia has consistently stood by Iran "during challenging times" and that Tehran "deeply values this friendship."

Pezeshkian also touted Russia as a strategic ally of Iran, adding that his government will remain committed to expanding Tehran-Moscow cooperation, especially within the frameworks of BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (of which Iran is a member), and the Eurasian Economic Union.
Russian and Iranian warships earlier implemented joint missions as part of the Maritime Security Belt – 2024 naval drills that were conducted near the Gulf of Oman.
