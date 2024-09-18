https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/blast-sounds-similar-to-recent-pager-detonations-heard-in-some-areas-lebanon-1120192225.html

Blast Sounds Similar to Recent Pager Detonations Heard in Some Areas Lebanon

Sounds of explosions similar to recent ones of the detonation of pagers are heard in several areas of Lebanon, the Lebanese Al Jadeed broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

There is information about new explosions of presumably pagers in some areas of Lebanon, the broadcaster reported, adding that the sound of one explosion was heard in the area where the funeral of four Hezbollah fighters took place in the southern suburbs of Beirut.Al Hadath TV channel in turn reports that at least 100 people were injured in new explosions of communication devices in Lebanon.Meanwhile, a Lebanese source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that communication devices other than pagers have exploded in different parts of Lebanon.Videos of fires in homes and cars in the southern suburbs of Beirut and in a number of settlements in southern Lebanon have appeared on social media. It is reported that the fires were caused by explosions of communication devices.Local media report that radios detonated in Lebanon on Wednesday were purchased by the Hezbollah movement around the same time as the pagers - about five months ago.On Tuesday, pagers detonated in different parts of Lebanon. According to a number of media reports, pagers are used by members of the Hezbollah movement as a closed communication system, the least susceptible to hacking and wiretapping. Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said that some 2,700-2,800 people were injured by the detonation of pagers.

