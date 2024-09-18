https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/french-interior-minister-declines-to-back-governments-tax-increase-plans-1120191660.html
French Interior Minister Declines to Back Government’s Tax Increase Plans
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday that he would not support or join the new government if it intended to increase taxes.
Earlier this month, French media reported that France’s new Prime Minister Michel Barnier had hinted at possible tax raises, including the imposition of higher taxes on wealthier individuals. "There is no chance that we could join the government or provide our support in the National Assembly to a government that raises taxes," Darmanin told the France 2 broadcaster. The minister expressed support for the policy of tax cuts implemented in France in recent years, which he said had led to a reduction in unemployment and contributed to France's attractiveness. In his election debates, French President Emmanuel Macron repeatedly promised not to raise taxes, despite the country's economic struggles and growing public debt.
Earlier this month, French media reported that France’s new Prime Minister Michel Barnier
had hinted at possible tax raises, including the imposition of higher taxes on wealthier individuals.
"There is no chance that we could join the government or provide our support in the National Assembly to a government that raises taxes," Darmanin told the France 2 broadcaster.
The minister expressed support for the policy
of tax cuts implemented in France in recent years, which he said had led to a reduction in unemployment and contributed to France's attractiveness.
In his election debates, French President Emmanuel Macron
repeatedly promised not to raise taxes, despite the country's economic struggles and growing public debt.
France's budget deficit could amount to 5.6% in 2024, according to the French Finance Ministry. In July, then-Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the country needed to make savings of some 25 billion euros ($27 billion) to keep the budget deficit at the same level.