Israeli Defense Minister Says New Phase of War Begins, Military Efforts Shifted to North

Israeli Defense Minister Says New Phase of War Begins, Military Efforts Shifted to North

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Wednesday that a new phase of the war has begun and that the center of gravity of the military effort has shifted to the northern front.

“We are at the beginning of a new phase of the war. We are transferring forces, resources and energy to the north ... The operation [in the north] is being carried out by all bodies, and it has a clear and simple task — to return the residents of the settlements in the north safely to their homes," Gallant said as broadcast by Israeli broadcasters. The minister also noted the "impressive results" the Israel Defense Forces, the Israel Security Agency and Israeli intelligence agency Mossad have achieved.On October 7, 2023, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. In addition, Hamas fighters infiltrated the border areas, opened fire on the military and civilians and took hostages. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. The IDF launched Operation Iron Swords in the Gaza Strip and announced a complete blockade of the enclave. The enclave's health ministry says that the death toll from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since October 7 has exceeded 41,000.

