Pager Blasts in Lebanon Require Probe, International Attention - Russian Foreign Ministry
Pager blasts in Lebanon require an investigation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2024-09-18T07:45+0000
2024-09-18T07:45+0000
2024-09-18T07:49+0000
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pager blasts in Lebanon require an investigation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.Experts must provide the necessary assessment of the mass detonation of pagers, the spokeswoman added.More than 4,000 people were injured and at least 11, including a child, died on Tuesday as a result of the mass detonation of pagers in different parts of Lebanon, according to the country's health minister, Firass Abiad.The Lebanese government and Hezbollah movement blamed the explosions on Israel. Media reported that pagers were used by the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah as a closed communication system least susceptible to hacking and eavesdropping.
07:45 GMT 18.09.2024 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 18.09.2024)
Hezbollah pledged to retaliate against the Jewish state, with the Lebanese government condemning the pager attack as "criminal Israeli aggression."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pager blasts in Lebanon require an investigation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"This [the detonation] requires an investigation, international attention to the topic," Zakharova told reporters on the sidelines of the fourth Eurasian Women's Forum.
Experts must provide the necessary assessment of the mass detonation of pagers, the spokeswoman added.
More than 4,000
people were injured and at least 11
, including a child, died on Tuesday as a result of the mass detonation of pagers
in different parts of Lebanon, according to the country's health minister, Firass Abiad.
The Lebanese government and Hezbollah movement blamed the explosions on Israel. Media reported that pagers were used by the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah
as a closed communication system least susceptible to hacking and eavesdropping.