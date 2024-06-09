Austria’s Defense Minster: Western Permission to Strike Targets in Russia Crosses Red Line

International
Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said that allowing Ukraine to strike targets in Russia using Western-donated weapons crossed a red line.
"The red line was crossed. That is why I am very happy about the clarification from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that NATO will not send troops to Ukraine," Tanner said on Saturday in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse.The comment came after recent decisions by the US and some of its allies to allow Ukraine to use US- or Europe-supplied weapons to strike targets across the internationally recognized borders of Russia for counter-fire purposes. Western countries have also been discussing sending troops or military instructors to Ukraine. Western countries have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it will lead to an escalation of the conflict.
04:30 GMT 09.06.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANDRII NESTERENKONATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (C) addresses Ukrainian lawmakers at the parliament during his visit to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion in Kyiv on April 29, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said that allowing Ukraine to strike targets in Russia using Western-donated weapons crossed a red line.
"The red line was crossed. That is why I am very happy about the clarification from NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that NATO will not send troops to Ukraine," Tanner said on Saturday in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse.
The comment came after recent decisions by the US and some of its allies to allow Ukraine to use US- or Europe-supplied weapons to strike targets across the internationally recognized borders of Russia for counter-fire purposes. Western countries have also been discussing sending troops or military instructors to Ukraine.
Western countries have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it will lead to an escalation of the conflict.
