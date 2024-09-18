https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/switzerland-dumps-neutrality-as-senate-rejects-ban-on-joining-nato-drills-1120191488.html

Switzerland Dumps Neutrality as Senate Rejects Ban on Joining NATO Drills

The Swiss Council of States, the upper house of the parliament, said on Wednesday that it had voted against the participation of its military in joint NATO drills.

military

switzerland

nato

european union (eu)

neutral policy

neutrality

"The participation of Switzerland in joint defense exercises with NATO must not be banned. The Council of States rejected a motion from the National Council to this effect on Wednesday by 29 votes to 12 and after a lively debate," the upper house said in a statement.Swiss senators believe that in case of an attack on the country, its neutral status will disappear, so Switzerland's army needs to be ready to defend itself.

switzerland

