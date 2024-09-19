https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/collaboration-among-brics-cities-key-to-tackling-global-souths-challenges-says-forum-chair-1120209155.html

Collaboration Among BRICS Cities Key to Tackling Global South’s Challenges, Says Forum Chair

At the 2024 BRICS Urban Future Forum in Moscow, Honorary Chairman Raekwon Chung stressed the importance of collaboration among BRICS cities, highlighting how urban centers like Moscow, Delhi and Beijing can share their best practices with the Global South.

“Cities are the place where real action is taking place,” Chung told Sputnik’s correspondent, noting that Moscow's impressive infrastructure, particularly its transportation system, could serve as a model for other megacities.Nobel Peace Prize laureate (with IPCC) and former advisor to the UN Secretary General on Climate Change, Chung praised Moscow for its balance between culture and functionality, from its metro system to its tourism infrastructure. With BRICS expanding to include more countries, Chung emphasized the potential for these cities to learn from each other's successes and challenges, especially in managing traffic congestion, air and water quality and implementing digital solutions.“We can learn not only from success but also from difficulties,” he said, underlining the value of shared experiences in fostering progress across the Global South.Sputnik is the forum’s general information partner.

