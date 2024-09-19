https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/gibraltar-pact-talks-in-brussels-end-without-agreement-for-3rd-time---joint-statement-1120210103.html

Gibraltar Pact Talks in Brussels End Without Agreement for 3rd Time - Joint Statement

The third high-level meeting in Brussels aimed at finalizing a pact to regulate Gibraltar's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union has concluded without an agreement, according to a joint statement from the European Commission, Spain and the United Kingdom released by the UK Foreign Office on Thursday.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday, brought together European Commission Executive Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo. "Building on significant progress of 12 April and 16 May, today's discussions were constructive and productive, resulting in further progress on the complex issues of negotiations, namely in the area of people and goods," the statement read. Gibraltar has been a stumbling block in relations between Spain and the UK for three centuries. Following the War of the Spanish Succession of 1701-1714, Gibraltar was ceded to the UK. Since then, the British have controlled the rocky section of the Iberian Peninsula's southern coast with an area of 6.5 square kilometers (2.3 square miles) and a population of 30,000 people.

