Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that Madrid is ready to sign a "generous and balanced" agreement on the status of Gibraltar with London as early as on November 29.
The status of Gibraltar, a UK-controlled enclave located at the southern tip of Spain, has been unclear since the United Kingdom left the European Union in 2016, as the territory was excluded from the exit agreement concluded between the UK and the bloc. Albares said before setting off to the NATO ministerial meeting on Tuesday, that he would meet with his UK counterpart, David Cameron, on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss post-Brexit status of Gibraltar. Gibraltar has been a stumbling block in relations between Spain and the UK for three centuries. Following the War of the Spanish Succession of 1701-1714, Gibraltar was ceded to the UK. Since then, the British have controlled the rocky section of the Iberian Peninsula's southern coast with an area of 6.5 square kilometers (2.3 square miles) and a population of 30,000 people. Spain continues to claim Gibraltar as its own, but during the referendums that took place in 1967 and 2002, more than 90% of Gibraltar residents voted to remain part of the UK.
Spain Ready to Ink Deal on Status of Gibraltar With UK on November 29
MADRID (Sputnik) - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that Madrid is ready to sign a "generous and balanced" agreement on the status of Gibraltar with London as early as on November 29.
The status of Gibraltar, a UK-controlled enclave located at the southern tip of Spain, has been unclear since the United Kingdom left the European Union
in 2016, as the territory was excluded from the exit agreement concluded between the UK and the bloc.
"Spain put on the table a generous and balanced agreement several months ago, and this is the path which we plan to follow… Spain wants the agreement to be signed tomorrow [on November 29]," Albares told Telecinco channel.
Albares said before setting off to the NATO ministerial meeting on Tuesday, that he would meet with his UK counterpart, David Cameron
, on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss post-Brexit status of Gibraltar.
Gibraltar has been a stumbling block in relations between Spain and the UK for three centuries. Following the War of the Spanish Succession of 1701-1714, Gibraltar
was ceded to the UK. Since then, the British have controlled the rocky section of the Iberian Peninsula's southern coast with an area of 6.5 square kilometers (2.3 square miles) and a population of 30,000 people.
Spain continues to claim Gibraltar as its own, but during the referendums that took place in 1967 and 2002, more than 90% of Gibraltar residents voted to remain part of the UK.
