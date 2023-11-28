International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/spain-ready-to-ink-deal-on-status-of-gibraltar-with-uk-on-november-29-1115262303.html
Spain Ready to Ink Deal on Status of Gibraltar With UK on November 29
Spain Ready to Ink Deal on Status of Gibraltar With UK on November 29
Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that Madrid is ready to sign a "generous and balanced" agreement on the status of Gibraltar with London as early as on November 29.
2023-11-28T17:22+0000
2023-11-28T17:22+0000
world
gibraltar
strait of gibraltar
gibraltar talks
united kingdom (uk)
spain
brexit
post-brexit
hard brexit
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083428413_0:0:1535:863_1920x0_80_0_0_138433bfb4bb29d180ab078cc22e9263.jpg
The status of Gibraltar, a UK-controlled enclave located at the southern tip of Spain, has been unclear since the United Kingdom left the European Union in 2016, as the territory was excluded from the exit agreement concluded between the UK and the bloc. Albares said before setting off to the NATO ministerial meeting on Tuesday, that he would meet with his UK counterpart, David Cameron, on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss post-Brexit status of Gibraltar. Gibraltar has been a stumbling block in relations between Spain and the UK for three centuries. Following the War of the Spanish Succession of 1701-1714, Gibraltar was ceded to the UK. Since then, the British have controlled the rocky section of the Iberian Peninsula's southern coast with an area of 6.5 square kilometers (2.3 square miles) and a population of 30,000 people. Spain continues to claim Gibraltar as its own, but during the referendums that took place in 1967 and 2002, more than 90% of Gibraltar residents voted to remain part of the UK.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230718/bregret-poll-claims-more-than-half-of-british-voters-want-to-re-join-eu-1111962868.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220829/gibraltar-officially-becomes-uk-city-with-180-years-delay-1100120295.html
gibraltar
strait of gibraltar
united kingdom (uk)
spain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083428413_0:0:1151:863_1920x0_80_0_0_047a889fdc432445ec114f82a13b8f72.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gibraltar, spain-uk relations, spain-britain relations, spain-uk talks, spain-britain talks, gibraltar's status, status of gibraltar, uk-controlled enclave, post-brexit status, brexit results, britain after brexit, brexit ruined britain, gibraltar deal, gibraltar agreement, agreement on gibraltar
gibraltar, spain-uk relations, spain-britain relations, spain-uk talks, spain-britain talks, gibraltar's status, status of gibraltar, uk-controlled enclave, post-brexit status, brexit results, britain after brexit, brexit ruined britain, gibraltar deal, gibraltar agreement, agreement on gibraltar

Spain Ready to Ink Deal on Status of Gibraltar With UK on November 29

17:22 GMT 28.11.2023
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Gibraltar Port / The Port of Gibraltar The Port of Gibraltar
The Port of Gibraltar - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Gibraltar Port / The Port of Gibraltar
Subscribe
MADRID (Sputnik) - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that Madrid is ready to sign a "generous and balanced" agreement on the status of Gibraltar with London as early as on November 29.
The status of Gibraltar, a UK-controlled enclave located at the southern tip of Spain, has been unclear since the United Kingdom left the European Union in 2016, as the territory was excluded from the exit agreement concluded between the UK and the bloc.
"Spain put on the table a generous and balanced agreement several months ago, and this is the path which we plan to follow… Spain wants the agreement to be signed tomorrow [on November 29]," Albares told Telecinco channel.
Brexit - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2023
World
'BreGret?' Poll Claims More Than Half of British Voters Want to Re-Join EU
18 July, 15:40 GMT
Albares said before setting off to the NATO ministerial meeting on Tuesday, that he would meet with his UK counterpart, David Cameron, on the sidelines of the meeting to discuss post-Brexit status of Gibraltar.
Gibraltar has been a stumbling block in relations between Spain and the UK for three centuries. Following the War of the Spanish Succession of 1701-1714, Gibraltar was ceded to the UK. Since then, the British have controlled the rocky section of the Iberian Peninsula's southern coast with an area of 6.5 square kilometers (2.3 square miles) and a population of 30,000 people.
Spain continues to claim Gibraltar as its own, but during the referendums that took place in 1967 and 2002, more than 90% of Gibraltar residents voted to remain part of the UK.
City of Gibraltar - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.08.2022
World
Gibraltar Officially Becomes UK City With 180 Years Delay
29 August 2022, 12:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала