UK Pledges Another $700+ Mln to Ukraine, While leaving 10 Million British Pensioners to Freeze
Britons are growing discontent with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as he focuses on Ukraine while imposing austerity at home.
Earlier this week the Labour government abolished £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) in winter fuel payments for 10 million pensioners in England and Wales. Starmer faced a backbench rebellion, with more than 50 of Labour's 404 MPs not voting for the measure. A 2017 analysis by Labour claimed that scrapping winter fuel payment could "kill" as many as 4,000 pensioners. British charity Age UK said a whopping 2 million elderly Britons could be affected by Starmer's cuts. A Conservative motion "regretting" the withdrawal of fuel allowance for pensioners was later passed in the House of Lords, dealing another blow to the Starmer government. The revelation that Downing Street had not even carried out an impact assessment on scrapping winter fuel support was called "absolutely unthinkable" by opposition parties. Number 10 cannot guarantee other pensioners' benefits, including council tax discounts. Starmer claimed the constraints were caused by a £22 billion ($29 billion) "black hole" in government finances left by the previous Tory government. In July the government revealed that the UK has pledged £12.5 billion ($16 billion) in support to Ukraine since February 2022, including £3 billion ($4 billion) for military assistance in 2024/25. Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics reports that the UK’s economic growth has almost stalled. Despite inflation falling to 2.2%, consumer prices continue to rise. The international Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said the UK "faces a challenging economic environment." A new Ipsos poll indicates that 46% of British respondents see Starmer unfavorably. Nonetheless, Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated on September 11 the UK would provide another $782 million in aid to Ukraine.
