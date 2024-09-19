International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/moscow-mayor-sobyanin-wins-world-innovation-award-for-sustainable-tech-initiatives-1120209455.html
Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Wins World Innovation Award for Sustainable Tech Initiatives
Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Wins World Innovation Award for Sustainable Tech Initiatives
Sputnik International
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has won the World Innovation Award for his efforts in bringing cutting-edge sustainable technologies to the city. He was recognized in the 'Sustainable Cities and Communities' category for innovations like the autonomous street-cleaning robot "Pixel," a modern municipal fleet and environmental monitoring labs.
2024-09-19T17:20+0000
2024-09-19T17:20+0000
russia
moscow
sergei sobyanin
brics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0a/1113261508_0:0:3042:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_82ca86c1ea64df4d8700fe180c476833.jpg
The award was presented at the 2024 BRICS Urban Future Forum: Cloud city, focused on the future of BRICS megacities.Forum Honorary Chairman Raekwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former UN climate advisor, praised Sobyanin's work.Moscow is actively adopting new technologies that enhance the lives of millions. The city prioritizes transportation, with new metro stations and roads, managed by an AI-powered intelligent transport system.AI is also used in healthcare, helping doctors with diagnostics and improving the quality of care in all Moscow clinics.The city is also focused on education, building and renovating schools and kindergartens, while digital services make everyday life easier for citizens. In recent elections, electronic voting doubled voter turnout compared to previous years.The jury highlighted Moscow’s environmental innovations, including the "Pixel" robot, its modern municipal fleet and eco-monitoring labs, all contributing to a greener and more sustainable city.Sputnik is the forum’s general information partner.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/collaboration-among-brics-cities-key-to-tackling-global-souths-challenges-says-forum-chair-1120209155.html
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0a/1113261508_310:0:3039:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_69de35b6d8ae0419841ff350c2b101dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow, moscow mayor, moscow mayor sergei sobyanin, brics, brics urban future forum, 2024 brics urban future forum, 2024 brics urban future forum in moscow
moscow, moscow mayor, moscow mayor sergei sobyanin, brics, brics urban future forum, 2024 brics urban future forum, 2024 brics urban future forum in moscow

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Wins World Innovation Award for Sustainable Tech Initiatives

17:20 GMT 19.09.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankMoscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has won the World Innovation Award for his efforts in bringing cutting-edge sustainable technologies to the city. He was recognized in the 'Sustainable Cities and Communities' category for innovations like the autonomous street-cleaning robot "Pixel," a modern municipal fleet and environmental monitoring labs.
The award was presented at the 2024 BRICS Urban Future Forum: Cloud city, focused on the future of BRICS megacities.
Forum Honorary Chairman Raekwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former UN climate advisor, praised Sobyanin's work.
"I've seen Moscow grow and transform year after year, introducing new infrastructure and technology that improve residents' quality of life," Chung said. "The 'Pixel' robot is an outstanding achievement in automated street cleaning, contributing greatly to the city's comfort and sustainability."
Moscow is actively adopting new technologies that enhance the lives of millions. The city prioritizes transportation, with new metro stations and roads, managed by an AI-powered intelligent transport system.
AI is also used in healthcare, helping doctors with diagnostics and improving the quality of care in all Moscow clinics.
The city is also focused on education, building and renovating schools and kindergartens, while digital services make everyday life easier for citizens. In recent elections, electronic voting doubled voter turnout compared to previous years.
The jury highlighted Moscow’s environmental innovations, including the "Pixel" robot, its modern municipal fleet and eco-monitoring labs, all contributing to a greener and more sustainable city.
The 14th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
Russia
Collaboration Among BRICS Cities Key to Tackling Global South’s Challenges, Says Forum Chair
17:08 GMT
Sputnik is the forum’s general information partner.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала