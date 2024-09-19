https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/moscow-mayor-sobyanin-wins-world-innovation-award-for-sustainable-tech-initiatives-1120209455.html

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin Wins World Innovation Award for Sustainable Tech Initiatives

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has won the World Innovation Award for his efforts in bringing cutting-edge sustainable technologies to the city. He was recognized in the 'Sustainable Cities and Communities' category for innovations like the autonomous street-cleaning robot "Pixel," a modern municipal fleet and environmental monitoring labs.

The award was presented at the 2024 BRICS Urban Future Forum: Cloud city, focused on the future of BRICS megacities.Forum Honorary Chairman Raekwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former UN climate advisor, praised Sobyanin's work.Moscow is actively adopting new technologies that enhance the lives of millions. The city prioritizes transportation, with new metro stations and roads, managed by an AI-powered intelligent transport system.AI is also used in healthcare, helping doctors with diagnostics and improving the quality of care in all Moscow clinics.The city is also focused on education, building and renovating schools and kindergartens, while digital services make everyday life easier for citizens. In recent elections, electronic voting doubled voter turnout compared to previous years.The jury highlighted Moscow’s environmental innovations, including the "Pixel" robot, its modern municipal fleet and eco-monitoring labs, all contributing to a greener and more sustainable city.Sputnik is the forum’s general information partner.

