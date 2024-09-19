International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/russia-supplies-140000-uavs-to-army-in-2023-to-increase-2024-target-by-10-times---putin-1120208302.html
Russia Supplies 140,000 UAVs to Army in 2023, to Increase 2024 Target by 10 Times - Putin
Russia Supplies 140,000 UAVs to Army in 2023, to Increase 2024 Target by 10 Times - Putin
Sputnik International
Russia supplied 140,000 UAVs to the military in 2023 and plans to increase the target number by 10 times, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2024-09-19T15:01+0000
2024-09-19T15:01+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine crisis
russian army
russian armed forces
russian troops
drones
russian drones
military drones
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/13/1120208142_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_060e0be4f3a4b8cf4afba3ce3a00d00e.jpg
"In total, about 140,000 unmanned vehicles of various types were delivered to the armed forces in 2023, this year the production of drones is planned to increase several times, and to be more precise, by almost 10 times," Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission for the development of unmanned aviation systems for special purposes. The mass production of drones will be carried out on the basis of 48 special centers, the president added. "Work on the design, testing and mass production of drones will be carried out on the basis of special research and production centers, 48 such sites are planned to be created in different regions by 2030," he said.Russia has multiplied the production of highly demanded weapons and improved their characteristics based on combat experience under the conditions of the special military operation in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin also noted.Russia needs to completely fulfill the needs of the armed forces, increase production of drones and introduce AI technologies, the president said, adding that the line of unmanned systems in Russia is expanding, and crewless boats and robotic platforms are being created.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/putin-natos-direct-involvement-in-ukrainian-conflict-will-mean-it-is-at-war-with-russia-1120123826.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/13/1120208142_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a8ba653f0b5894bb1ed275d851ceca6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian military production, russia's military industry capacity, new russian weapons, russian army supplies, russia's army increase, new russian military equipment
russian military production, russia's military industry capacity, new russian weapons, russian army supplies, russia's army increase, new russian military equipment

Russia Supplies 140,000 UAVs to Army in 2023, to Increase 2024 Target by 10 Times - Putin

15:01 GMT 19.09.2024
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia supplied 140,000 UAVs to the military in 2023 and plans to increase the target number by 10 times, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"In total, about 140,000 unmanned vehicles of various types were delivered to the armed forces in 2023, this year the production of drones is planned to increase several times, and to be more precise, by almost 10 times," Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission for the development of unmanned aviation systems for special purposes.
The mass production of drones will be carried out on the basis of 48 special centers, the president added.
"Work on the design, testing and mass production of drones will be carried out on the basis of special research and production centers, 48 such sites are planned to be created in different regions by 2030," he said.
Russia has multiplied the production of highly demanded weapons and improved their characteristics based on combat experience under the conditions of the special military operation in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin also noted.
"And nowadays the enterprises of the defense industry are working rhythmically, precisely, doing everything necessary to supply the troops involved in a special military operation with modern weapons, equipment, ammunition and equipment. Thanks to such hard work of the industry's employees, the output of especially demanded samples has been multiplied, and their tactical and technical characteristics have been improved and adapted based on the specifics of combat application," he emphasized.
Russia needs to completely fulfill the needs of the armed forces, increase production of drones and introduce AI technologies, the president said, adding that the line of unmanned systems in Russia is expanding, and crewless boats and robotic platforms are being created.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session of the 2024 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2024
World
Putin: NATO's Approval of Use of Long-Range Missiles by Ukraine Will Mean It is at War With Russia
12 September, 16:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала