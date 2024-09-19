Russia Supplies 140,000 UAVs to Army in 2023, to Increase 2024 Target by 10 Times - Putin
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission
© Sputnik / POOL/
Subscribe
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Russia supplied 140,000 UAVs to the military in 2023 and plans to increase the target number by 10 times, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"In total, about 140,000 unmanned vehicles of various types were delivered to the armed forces in 2023, this year the production of drones is planned to increase several times, and to be more precise, by almost 10 times," Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission for the development of unmanned aviation systems for special purposes.
The mass production of drones will be carried out on the basis of 48 special centers, the president added.
"Work on the design, testing and mass production of drones will be carried out on the basis of special research and production centers, 48 such sites are planned to be created in different regions by 2030," he said.
🇷🇺 Putin: Russian defense industry enterprises work rapidly and precisely— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 19, 2024
Other key statements by the Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting of Russia's Military-Industrial Commission:
▪️ In 2023, 140,000 unmanned aerial systems were delivered to the Russian Armed… pic.twitter.com/3JPBT94pSU
Russia has multiplied the production of highly demanded weapons and improved their characteristics based on combat experience under the conditions of the special military operation in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin also noted.
"And nowadays the enterprises of the defense industry are working rhythmically, precisely, doing everything necessary to supply the troops involved in a special military operation with modern weapons, equipment, ammunition and equipment. Thanks to such hard work of the industry's employees, the output of especially demanded samples has been multiplied, and their tactical and technical characteristics have been improved and adapted based on the specifics of combat application," he emphasized.
Russia needs to completely fulfill the needs of the armed forces, increase production of drones and introduce AI technologies, the president said, adding that the line of unmanned systems in Russia is expanding, and crewless boats and robotic platforms are being created.