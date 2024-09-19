https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/russia-supplies-140000-uavs-to-army-in-2023-to-increase-2024-target-by-10-times---putin-1120208302.html

Russia Supplies 140,000 UAVs to Army in 2023, to Increase 2024 Target by 10 Times - Putin

Russia Supplies 140,000 UAVs to Army in 2023, to Increase 2024 Target by 10 Times - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia supplied 140,000 UAVs to the military in 2023 and plans to increase the target number by 10 times, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

2024-09-19T15:01+0000

2024-09-19T15:01+0000

2024-09-19T15:01+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine crisis

russian army

russian armed forces

russian troops

drones

russian drones

military drones

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/13/1120208142_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_060e0be4f3a4b8cf4afba3ce3a00d00e.jpg

"In total, about 140,000 unmanned vehicles of various types were delivered to the armed forces in 2023, this year the production of drones is planned to increase several times, and to be more precise, by almost 10 times," Putin said at a meeting of the military-industrial commission for the development of unmanned aviation systems for special purposes. The mass production of drones will be carried out on the basis of 48 special centers, the president added. "Work on the design, testing and mass production of drones will be carried out on the basis of special research and production centers, 48 such sites are planned to be created in different regions by 2030," he said.Russia has multiplied the production of highly demanded weapons and improved their characteristics based on combat experience under the conditions of the special military operation in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin also noted.Russia needs to completely fulfill the needs of the armed forces, increase production of drones and introduce AI technologies, the president said, adding that the line of unmanned systems in Russia is expanding, and crewless boats and robotic platforms are being created.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240912/putin-natos-direct-involvement-in-ukrainian-conflict-will-mean-it-is-at-war-with-russia-1120123826.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian military production, russia's military industry capacity, new russian weapons, russian army supplies, russia's army increase, new russian military equipment