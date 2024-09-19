https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/russian-forces-strike-key-ukrainian-intelligence-communication-center-1120204379.html
Russian Forces Strike Key Ukrainian Intelligence Communication Center
Russian Forces Strike Key Ukrainian Intelligence Communication Center
Aviation, artillery, and drone units of the Russian Armed Forces struck the main special radio communication center of Ukrainian military intelligence and critical airfield infrastructure targets, the Russian MoD reports.
Aviation, artillery, and drone units of the Russian Armed Forces struck the main special radio communication center of Ukrainian military intelligence and critical airfield infrastructure targets, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Additionally, concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment were hit in 142 areas. Russian air defense systems shot down 41 Ukrainian drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense further clarified.
The Russian Defense Ministry also reported that concentrations of Ukrainian personnel and equipment were targeted in 142 different areas.
"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery of Russian Armed Forces groups struck the main special radio communication center of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as critical airfield infrastructure targets in Ukraine," the military report stated.
Additionally, concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment were hit in 142 areas. Russian air defense systems shot down 41 Ukrainian drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense further clarified.