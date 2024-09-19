https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/russian-forces-strike-key-ukrainian-intelligence-communication-center-1120204379.html

Russian Forces Strike Key Ukrainian Intelligence Communication Center

Russian Forces Strike Key Ukrainian Intelligence Communication Center

Sputnik International

Aviation, artillery, and drone units of the Russian Armed Forces struck the main special radio communication center of Ukrainian military intelligence and critical airfield infrastructure targets, the Russian MoD reports.

2024-09-19T09:55+0000

2024-09-19T09:55+0000

2024-09-19T10:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/18/1119094301_0:0:3368:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_5cda2a4ee409c8d6132913f1c04d5fde.jpg

Aviation, artillery, and drone units of the Russian Armed Forces struck the main special radio communication center of Ukrainian military intelligence and critical airfield infrastructure targets, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. Additionally, concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment were hit in 142 areas. Russian air defense systems shot down 41 Ukrainian drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense further clarified.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/russian-army-takes-control-of-georgiyevka-settlement-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1120204191.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation