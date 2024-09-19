International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/sentencing-in-hunter-biden-firearm-case-set-for-december-4---filing-1120209939.html
Sentencing in Hunter Biden Firearm Case Set for December 4 - Filing
Sentencing in Hunter Biden Firearm Case Set for December 4 - Filing
Sputnik International
Hunter Biden will face sentencing on December 4 for firearms charges, according to an order filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on Thursday.
2024-09-19T17:45+0000
2024-09-19T17:45+0000
americas
hunter biden
us
us district court
us justice department
delaware
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116760634_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b9e577462d23443e7cfe881a2f4d6b42.jpg
"The new sentencing date is set for 12/4/2024 at 2:00 p.m. in Courtroom 4A," Judge Maryellen Noreika said in the order. In June, a jury found Biden guilty of making a false statement to acquire a firearm, making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept in records and possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance. Biden faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, although sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, according to the US Justice Department.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240906/hunter-bidens-guilty-plea-penance-or-plot-to-clear-harris-of-blot-of-biden-family-corruption-1120055820.html
americas
delaware
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116760634_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7aa27ea74cf5d1b7a01730cb04cd96.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
what’s up with hunter biden, what’s the deal with hunter biden, why is hunter biden prosecuted, what are the charges against hunter biden, is hunter biden going to jail, what is hunter biden accused of, what did hunter biden do, is hunter biden guilty, what is hunter biden guilty of
what’s up with hunter biden, what’s the deal with hunter biden, why is hunter biden prosecuted, what are the charges against hunter biden, is hunter biden going to jail, what is hunter biden accused of, what did hunter biden do, is hunter biden guilty, what is hunter biden guilty of

Sentencing in Hunter Biden Firearm Case Set for December 4 - Filing

17:45 GMT 19.09.2024
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaHunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell
Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2024
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hunter Biden will face sentencing on December 4 for firearms charges, according to an order filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on Thursday.
"The new sentencing date is set for 12/4/2024 at 2:00 p.m. in Courtroom 4A," Judge Maryellen Noreika said in the order.
In June, a jury found Biden guilty of making a false statement to acquire a firearm, making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept in records and possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
Biden faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, although sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, according to the US Justice Department.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden react as they arrive at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris, second from right, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Hunter Biden, left, and his wife Melissa Cohen look on. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2024
Americas
Hunter Biden's Guilty Plea: Penance or Plot to Clear Harris of Blot of Biden Family Corruption?
6 September, 13:07 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала