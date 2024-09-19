https://sputnikglobe.com/20240919/sentencing-in-hunter-biden-firearm-case-set-for-december-4---filing-1120209939.html

Sentencing in Hunter Biden Firearm Case Set for December 4 - Filing

Hunter Biden will face sentencing on December 4 for firearms charges, according to an order filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on Thursday.

"The new sentencing date is set for 12/4/2024 at 2:00 p.m. in Courtroom 4A," Judge Maryellen Noreika said in the order. In June, a jury found Biden guilty of making a false statement to acquire a firearm, making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept in records and possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance. Biden faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, although sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, according to the US Justice Department.

