Sentencing in Hunter Biden Firearm Case Set for December 4 - Filing
Hunter Biden will face sentencing on December 4 for firearms charges, according to an order filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on Thursday.
"The new sentencing date is set for 12/4/2024 at 2:00 p.m. in Courtroom 4A," Judge Maryellen Noreika said in the order. In June, a jury found Biden guilty of making a false statement to acquire a firearm, making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept in records and possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance. Biden faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, although sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, according to the US Justice Department.
2024
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Hunter Biden will face sentencing on December 4 for firearms charges, according to an order filed in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on Thursday.
"The new sentencing date is set for 12/4/2024 at 2:00 p.m. in Courtroom 4A," Judge Maryellen Noreika said in the order.
In June, a jury found Biden guilty
of making a false statement to acquire a firearm, making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept in records and possessing a firearm
as an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
Biden faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, although sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties, according to the US Justice Department
