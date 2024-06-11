https://sputnikglobe.com/20240611/hunter-biden-convicted-on-all-3-charges-in-firearm-case-1118907546.html

Hunter Biden Convicted on All 3 Charges in Firearm Case

Delaware jury convicted Hunter Biden on all three criminal charges linked to lying about his drug use on a firearm purchase form

The jury found Biden guilty of making a false statement with connection to acquisition of a firearm, making a false statement with respect to information required to be kept in records and possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, the filing said.Biden faces up to 25 years in prison and a $750,000 fine, although first-time offenders often receive a lighter sentence than the maximum.US President Joe Biden has said that he will respect the outcome of the trial and not pardon his son.Former US President Donald Trump’s campaign said that the trial was a distraction from the “real crimes” involving the Biden family.The Biden family has received tens of millions of dollars from Ukraine, China and Russia by selling government access for personal profit, Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.Joe Biden’s reign over the “Biden Family Criminal Empire” will come to an end on Election Day in November, the statement added.

