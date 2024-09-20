https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/conflict-in-ukraine-result-of-wests-anti-russia-policy---north-korean-foreign-minister-1120220839.html

West's Anti-Russia Policy Ignited Ukraine Conflict - Top North Korean Diplomat

The conflict in Ukraine is a result of the West's anti-Russian policy, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Friday.

"The crisis in Ukraine, one of the geopolitical crises the world is currently facing, is a direct result of the anti-Russian confrontational policy of the United States and Western countries, which have systematically violated Russia's legitimate security interests over the past decades," Choe Son Hui said, speaking at the Eurasian Women's Forum. The people of North Korea express full support to the Russian people in the current geopolitical situation, the minister added.The security situation on the Korean peninsula remains tense due to US actions, Choe Son Hui said.

