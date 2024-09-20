https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/conflict-in-ukraine-result-of-wests-anti-russia-policy---north-korean-foreign-minister-1120220839.html
West's Anti-Russia Policy Ignited Ukraine Conflict - Top North Korean Diplomat
Sputnik International
The conflict in Ukraine is a result of the West's anti-Russian policy, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Friday.
"The crisis in Ukraine, one of the geopolitical crises the world is currently facing, is a direct result of the anti-Russian confrontational policy of the United States and Western countries, which have systematically violated Russia's legitimate security interests over the past decades," Choe Son Hui said, speaking at the Eurasian Women's Forum. The people of North Korea express full support to the Russian people in the current geopolitical situation, the minister added.The security situation on the Korean peninsula remains tense due to US actions, Choe Son Hui said.
10:01 GMT 20.09.2024 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 20.09.2024)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The conflict in Ukraine is a result of the West's anti-Russian policy, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said on Friday.
"The crisis in Ukraine, one of the geopolitical crises the world is currently facing, is a direct result of the anti-Russian confrontational policy of the United States and Western countries, which have systematically violated Russia's legitimate security interests over the past decades," Choe Son Hui
said, speaking at the Eurasian Women's Forum.
The people of North Korea express full support to the Russian people in the current geopolitical situation, the minister added.
The security situation on the Korean peninsula remains tense due to US actions, Choe Son Hui said.
"The security situation on the Korean peninsula is very tense today. And it gets even more tense over time because of the schemes and maneuvers of the United States," Choe Son Hui said, speaking at the Eurasian Women's Forum.