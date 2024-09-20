https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/russias-investigative-committee-identifies-suspects-in-murder-of-sputniks-russell-bentley-1120209076.html

Russia’s Investigative Committee Identifies Suspects in Murder of Sputnik’s Russell Bentley

Russia’s Investigative Committee Identifies Suspects in Murder of Sputnik’s Russell Bentley

Sputnik International

The Russian Investigative Committee has wrapped up the preliminary investigation into the murder of Russell Bentley, 64, a US-born Donbass volunteer and... 20.09.2024, Sputnik International

2024-09-20T06:06+0000

2024-09-20T06:06+0000

2024-09-20T06:21+0000

russia

donbass

russia

donetsk

russian investigative committee

rossiya segodnya

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/13/1120212323_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_c407a48426598a62faea1c37bf8afbb5.jpg

Suspects involved in the criminal case were identified as Russian Armed Forces servicemen Vitaly Vansyatsky, Vladislav Agaltsev, Vladimir Bazhin, and Andrey Iordanov. The individuals have been accused of felonies under Russia's Criminal Code, including the use of physical violence and torture, which resulted in the death of the victim through negligence, as well as the concealment of an especially grievous crime.On April 8, Russian military servicemen Vansyatsky, Agaltsev, and Iordanov used physical violence and torture against Russell Bentley in Donetsk that led to the correspondent's death. On the same day, Vansyatsky and Agaltsev bkew up a VAZ 2115 car containing Bentley's body with TNT explosives.On April 9, Bazhin, a serviceman of the same military unit, removed Bentley's remains from the scene on the instructions of Vansyatsky in a bid to conceal the heinous crime.The accused have been provided with the materials of the criminal case. Subsequently, the case will be transferred for the indictment approval and court hearings.Bentley was born in a well-to-do family in 1960 and grew up in an exclusive area of Dallas called Highland Park. The Vietnam War and its after-effects had a great impact on Russell's world view. He became an ardent anti-imperialist and anti-racist, regarding Washington's overseas military adventures as an abuse of the sovereign rights of other countries.When Obama officials and US lawmakers flocked to Ukraine amid the Euromaidan unrest in 2013, Russell had no illusions about their true goals: "When the Maidan started and Victoria Nuland handing out cookies and John McCain and all that, and I knew what the deal was, I knew exactly what was going on," Bentley told Sputnik in April 2022, referring to a string of US overseas invasions and regime changes fomented by American policy-makers.In 2014, he went to Donbass and joined the Vostok Battalion. Bentley said that he admired the courage and resilience of the region's residents, who did not bend to the illegitimate Ukrainian coup-makers, and called Donetsk his home.He raised funds and provided humanitarian aid to the elderly, women, and children of the region. Together with Donbass volunteers, he fought in hot spots including Donetsk Airport, Spartak, Avdeyevka, and Yasinovataya.Later, Bentley was baptized as an Orthodox Christian and given the name of Boris. In 2016, he married a native Donetsk resident, Lyudmila, an English-language teacher, who loved and supported him.In 2021, Bentley was granted Russian citizenship. He began collaborating with Sputnik as a correspondent.His reports and interviews with volunteers and residents of Donbass resonated with the Western public, gaining a large number of views and comments on social media networks.In mid-April, Bentley had gone missing in Donetsk. On April 19, Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, announced that the 64-year-old had died. An investigation into the circumstances of Bentley's death was immediately launched by the Russian Investigative Committee.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/killers-of-sputnik-donbass-correspondent-russell-bentley-must-not-go-unpunished---kiselev-1118283617.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240419/brave-soldier-aid-worker-and-truth-teller-story-of-us-born-donbass-volunteer-russell-bentley-1118018258.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/remember-the-heroes-of-donbass--1116936695.html

donbass

russia

donetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

investigation into russell bentley's death, donbass volunteer, bentley sputnik correspondent, suspects in russell bentley murder case identified, russian investigative committee, war in ukraine, us-born sputnik war correspondent russell bentley