Secret Service Wants Funding Bump After Fumbling Trump Assassination Plots Twice in a Row

Donald Trump has survived six assassination attempts in eight years, two of them this year. Congress is working on legislation to bolster the former president’s security, with lawmakers and the former president’s supporters slamming the Secret Service over a series of increasingly suspicious security lapses while being tasked with protecting him.

Secret Service acting director Ronald L. Rowe Jr. has urged federal lawmakers to increase funding for his agency after two back-to-back assassination attempts targeting Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, citing what he characterized as a dangerous “new norm” of violent threats to US leaders.“We are running our people at levels that we have not seen in our protective operations. We are burning everything hot right now,” Rowe told the Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post in an interview published Friday, complaining that the agency simply doesn’t have enough people or resources to protect sitting and former presidents and other senior officials.The Secret Service currently has an operating budget of about $3 billion, and over 7,000 employees, among them the agents tasked with guarding leaders. But this isn’t enough, Rowe said, complaining that the agency’s Maryland training center does not have the facilities to train agents for real-world attacks, and that agents are being exhausted from long hours in a state of hypervigilance.Rowe, an agency vet who once guarded President George W. Bush, was appointed acting director of the Secret Service after the July 23 resignation of Kimberly Cheatle, ten days after the attempt on Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania.The acting director wrote to the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Committee in the first week of September to ask for more money for more agents, becoming the first to sound the alarm about the agency’s “vulnerabilities” since 1963 and the assassination of President Kennedy.“You can have all the whiz-bang technology. But at the end of the day, it comes down to people doing their jobs,” Rowe said of plans to hire 400 agents by the end of the year amid resignations and retirements.Rowe dismissed complaints from the Trump team after last week’s attempted assassination in Florida about the lack of protection, assuring that the presidential candidate already has ‘one of the highest’ levels of protection available.But lawmakers Republican and Democrat alike have expressed concerns about Trump’s safety.“They are saying Trump is getting the highest level of protection? Well, if this is the highest level, then we need to see several higher levels that they need to create for the level of protection,” Florida Democrat Congressman Jared Moskowitz said in a TV interview earlier this week.“It’s easy to say, well, the Secret Service has mismanaged or that the Secret Service has not done a great job. That may be the case and look, if that’s the perception of [Congress’s] members, I respect that. This isn’t just about getting us through November 5. This is about setting the Secret Service up for success and sustaining them with the capabilities and resources they need for future years,” Rowe said.But critics have suggested that it’s more than just a matter of bungling Trump’s security, or a lack of resources, pointing to large and continuously growing list of issues with the Secret Service’s record, particularly as relates to the July assassination attempt, from the lack of agents on a slightly slanted roof of a building about 150 meters from the stage Trump was speaking attributed to concerns about agents’ “safety,” to the unprofessional way agents were filmed handling themselves during the incident, to revelations that the Secret Service saw shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks on the premises but did nothing, to suspicions that there may have been a second shooter on a nearby water tower.After the new attempt on Trump’s life on September 15, the Secret Service admitted that it did not search the perimeter of the golf course Trump spontaneously chose to play at, leaving the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, to lurk the facility freely armed with an AK-47-style rifle for nearly 12 hours before Trump’s arrival.

