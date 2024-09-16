https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/security-at-mar-a-lago-highest-it-could-be-after-trump-assassination-attempt---sheriff-1120171354.html

Security at Mar-a-Lago ‘Highest It Could Be’ After Trump Assassination Attempt - Sheriff

The security level at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property is at its highest level following an apparent assassination attempt against the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

"The security level at Mar-a-Lago is the highest it could possibly be now," Bradshaw said during a press conference, noting road closures have been put in place as well as checkpoints."My commitment to the Secret Service is to give them every possible resource from [the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office]. Once they determine the level of security that they need, they will get all the resources possible."Bradshaw further commented that the suspected shooter "didn't even get close to getting a round off." Ronald Rowe Jr., the acting director of the Secret Service, echoed Bradshaw's remarks on Monday, stating that Trump was not in the shooter's line of sight as he opted for a game of golf that was classified as an "off the record movement" not included on his public schedule.Asked about security arrangements at Mar-a-Lago, Rowe asserted that there was "not much difference" in the security standards at the Florida resort since Trump's presidential term came to an end in 2021.In the aftermath of the event, the White House detailed that US President Joe Biden had issued a statement expressing his concern, noting his relief that Trump was unharmed after the weekend incident. A White House pool report detailed that Trump and Biden spoke via phone on Monday and had a "cordial" conversation.The US Secret Service had opened fire on Sunday at what appeared to be a shooter’s nest near a golf course where Trump was playing at the time. Police arrested the suspect, since-identified as Ryan Routh, as he attempted to flee the scene via the highway after being spotted by authorities. At the scene, an AK-47-style rifle was found alongside two backpacks and a GoPro camera. Upon further investigation, court documents revealed the gunman's extensive run-ins with the law. Additionally, posts have demonstrated his support for Ukraine and his desire for Trump to be killed.The FBI has indicated investigators are still working to determine whether the gunman acted alone.Appearing in court Monday, Routh was charged on two counts: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He presently faces a max of 20 years in prison.The Saturday shooting comes just over two months after Trump came under fire from another gunman in Pennsylvania during a campaign rally.

