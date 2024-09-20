https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/south-korea-to-buy-polish-kamikaze-drones---reports-1120220140.html

South Korea to Buy Polish Kamikaze Drones - Reports

South Korea will purchase Warmate kamikaze drones from Polish manufacturer WB, Poland's newspaper reported on Friday.

A contract for the delivery of the drones from Poland will be signed during the Korea Army International Defense Exhibition - Kadex 2024, which will be held from October 2 to 6, the newspaper reported, adding that about 200 Warmate drones are expected to be delivered to South Korea this year and several hundred more in the following years. The kamikaze drones reportedly have a wingspan of more than 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), can stay aloft for up to an hour and have a range of about 30 kilometers (19 miles). The price of one such drone is about 150,000 zlotys ($39,000).

