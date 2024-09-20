https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/south-korea-to-buy-polish-kamikaze-drones---reports-1120220140.html
South Korea to Buy Polish Kamikaze Drones - Reports
South Korea to Buy Polish Kamikaze Drones - Reports
Sputnik International
South Korea will purchase Warmate kamikaze drones from Polish manufacturer WB, Poland's newspaper reported on Friday.
2024-09-20T09:37+0000
2024-09-20T09:37+0000
2024-09-20T09:37+0000
military
south korea
poland
uav
kamikaze
drones
drone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116953537_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_8f8765931313d9b4dcefdc08e35cb0ee.jpg
A contract for the delivery of the drones from Poland will be signed during the Korea Army International Defense Exhibition - Kadex 2024, which will be held from October 2 to 6, the newspaper reported, adding that about 200 Warmate drones are expected to be delivered to South Korea this year and several hundred more in the following years. The kamikaze drones reportedly have a wingspan of more than 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), can stay aloft for up to an hour and have a range of about 30 kilometers (19 miles). The price of one such drone is about 150,000 zlotys ($39,000).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/russia-creates-worlds-first-ground-based-fpv-kamikaze-drone-1118729684.html
south korea
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116953537_346:0:3075:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f28faf42d2b9b02e857cf0b3778312d5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kamikaze drones, south korea will, warmate kamikaze drones
kamikaze drones, south korea will, warmate kamikaze drones
South Korea to Buy Polish Kamikaze Drones - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea will purchase Warmate kamikaze drones from Polish manufacturer WB, Poland's newspaper reported on Friday.
A contract for the delivery of the drones from Poland will be signed during the Korea Army International Defense Exhibition - Kadex 2024, which will be held from October 2 to 6, the newspaper reported, adding that about 200 Warmate drones are expected to be delivered to South Korea this year and several hundred more in the following years.
The kamikaze drones
reportedly have a wingspan of more than 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), can stay aloft for up to an hour and have a range of about 30 kilometers (19 miles).
The price of one such drone is about 150,000 zlotys ($39,000).