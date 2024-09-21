International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/more-than-100-ukrainian-drones-shot-down-over-russian-regions-overnight--mod-1120233358.html
More Than 100 Ukrainian Drones Shot Down Over Russian Regions Overnight – MoD
More Than 100 Ukrainian Drones Shot Down Over Russian Regions Overnight – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses shot down 101 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
2024-09-21T06:21+0000
2024-09-21T06:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
kursk
gorlovka
russian defense ministry
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone strike
drone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"This night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, 101 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems on duty," the ministry said. It said 53 of them were intercepted and destroyed over the Bryansk Region, another 18 over the Krasnodar Territory, five over the Kaluga Region, three drones over the Tver and Belgorod regions each, one drone over the Smolensk, Kursk regions and the Republic of Crimea each. In addition, 16 drones were shot down over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov.Two people were killed as a result of the Ukrainian attacks against the downtown of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said on Saturday.Six Ukrainian missiles and one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) were destroyed in the skies over Russia's Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Saturday.“Six Ukrainian missiles and one aircraft-type UAV were destroyed by air defense forces in the skies of the Kursk region. I thank our defenders!,” Smirnov wrote on Telegram.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/russian-air-defense-destroys-59-fixed-wing-drones-over-bryansk-region---governor-1120092032.html
kursk
gorlovka
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian air defenses, ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry
russian air defenses, ukrainian drones, russian defense ministry

More Than 100 Ukrainian Drones Shot Down Over Russian Regions Overnight – MoD

06:21 GMT 21.09.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankA 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position
A 9K35 Strela-10 (Arrow) air defence system is seen at a position - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down 101 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"This night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, 101 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems on duty," the ministry said.
It said 53 of them were intercepted and destroyed over the Bryansk Region, another 18 over the Krasnodar Territory, five over the Kaluga Region, three drones over the Tver and Belgorod regions each, one drone over the Smolensk, Kursk regions and the Republic of Crimea each. In addition, 16 drones were shot down over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov.
Two people were killed as a result of the Ukrainian attacks against the downtown of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said on Saturday.
"As a result of shelling of the residential area ‘Stroitel’ ['Builder'] by Ukrainian terrorists, a bus driver was killed," the official wrote on Telegram, adding that another resident of Gorlovka, wounded as a result of yesterday's shelling, died.
A serviceman from a Russian air defense rapid reaction group. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2024
Russia
Russian Air Defense Destroys 59 Fixed-Wing Drones Over Bryansk Region - Governor
10 September, 02:29 GMT
Six Ukrainian missiles and one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) were destroyed in the skies over Russia's Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Saturday.
“Six Ukrainian missiles and one aircraft-type UAV were destroyed by air defense forces in the skies of the Kursk region. I thank our defenders!,” Smirnov wrote on Telegram.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала