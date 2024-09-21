https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/more-than-100-ukrainian-drones-shot-down-over-russian-regions-overnight--mod-1120233358.html
More Than 100 Ukrainian Drones Shot Down Over Russian Regions Overnight – MoD
Russian air defenses shot down 101 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"This night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, 101 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems on duty," the ministry said. It said 53 of them were intercepted and destroyed over the Bryansk Region, another 18 over the Krasnodar Territory, five over the Kaluga Region, three drones over the Tver and Belgorod regions each, one drone over the Smolensk, Kursk regions and the Republic of Crimea each. In addition, 16 drones were shot down over the waters of the Sea of Azov.Two people were killed as a result of the Ukrainian attacks against the downtown of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said on Saturday.Six Ukrainian missiles and one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) were destroyed in the skies over Russia's Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Saturday.“Six Ukrainian missiles and one aircraft-type UAV were destroyed by air defense forces in the skies of the Kursk region. I thank our defenders!,” Smirnov wrote on Telegram.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down 101 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
"This night, during an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, 101 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed and intercepted by air defense systems on duty," the ministry said.
It said 53 of them were intercepted and destroyed over the Bryansk Region, another 18 over the Krasnodar Territory, five over the Kaluga Region, three drones over the Tver and Belgorod regions each, one drone over the Smolensk, Kursk regions and the Republic of Crimea each. In addition, 16 drones were shot down over the waters of the Sea of Azov.
Two people were killed as a result of the Ukrainian attacks
against the downtown of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said on Saturday.
"As a result of shelling of the residential area ‘Stroitel’ ['Builder'] by Ukrainian terrorists, a bus driver was killed," the official wrote on Telegram, adding that another resident of Gorlovka, wounded as a result of yesterday's shelling, died.
Six Ukrainian missiles and one aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle
(UAV) were destroyed in the skies over Russia's Kursk Region, acting Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Saturday.
“Six Ukrainian missiles and one aircraft-type UAV were destroyed by air defense forces in the skies of the Kursk region. I thank our defenders!,” Smirnov wrote on Telegram.