https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/tiktok-likely-coerced-into-scrubbing-sputnik-ahead-of-pivotal-us-vote-to-get-feds-off-their-back-1120239345.html

TikTok Likely Coerced Into Scrubbing Sputnik Ahead of Pivotal US Vote to ‘Get Feds Off Their Back’

TikTok Likely Coerced Into Scrubbing Sputnik Ahead of Pivotal US Vote to ‘Get Feds Off Their Back’

Sputnik International

Hugely popular video-sharing platform TikTak removed Sputnik International's account without warning on Saturday, providing no explanation for its decision. Sputnik asked a leading US military and intelligence analyst and former Washington insider about the likely motive of the move.

2024-09-21T17:53+0000

2024-09-21T17:53+0000

2024-09-21T17:53+0000

analysis

karen kwiatkowski

us

joe biden

sputnik

cia

tiktok

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/15/1120239868_0:153:3000:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_470876eb4a02c6861c43a3193fe17d04.jpg

While it has no legal leg to stand on and an utter lack of domestic support for a ban on TikTok, what the US State Department does have is “unlimited resources with which to prosecute TikTok as a company,” and the latter may have chosen to cooperate with the state by scrubbing Sputnik’s channel to try to “get the feds off their backs,” retired Pentagon analyst Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.Citing the ability of alternative news sources to break through establishment narratives using social media, including to provide an alternative, outsider’s take on US politics and candidates' respective foreign policy positions, Kwiatkowski predicted that “any reversal of this unwarranted ban" on Sputnik will happen only after the vote, with the restrictions thus serving as “a direct example of the DoJ interfering with the election, and undermining the concept of an informed citizenry prior to an election.”Furthermore, the state actually has little choice but to continue its attempts to control the narrative and suppress the harmful impacts of its actions both at home and abroad, according to the observer, since the United States today is more and more coming to resemble a “failed state” – suffering from ballooning debt, an electoral system and government lacking transparency, and a leadership taking huge risks with the economy and Americans’ security through their foreign and domestic policies.“Lastly, the CIA and the surveillance sector of government, which has long specialized in the manipulation of information abroad, and to a significant extent domestically, is more powerful than ever. Its world very much requires the suppression of information and the shaping of ‘truth’ in order to ‘succeed’,” Kwiatkowski stressed.The federal government and the Justice Department operate using a legally dubious, unwritten code of conduct, Kwiatkowski said, pointing out there’s no legal requirement to ban foreign news sources, and that virtually all of the executive branch’s various bans, boycotts, embargos and other restrictions are unlawful under the Constitution.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/democratic-party-clans-clash-in-wake-of-bidens-debate-performance--1119277729.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/how-us-deep-state-co-opted-tiktok-1120238151.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why did tiktok ban sputnik, did us pressure tiktok into scrubbing sputnik's channel, why does us deep state need to control information