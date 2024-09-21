https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/trumps-ex-lawyer-says-president-biden-did-not-interfere-in-hunters-criminal-cases-1120233094.html

Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Says President Biden Did Not Interfere in Hunter’s Criminal Cases

Trump's Ex-Lawyer Says President Biden Did Not Interfere in Hunter's Criminal Cases

US President Joe Biden did not influence the Justice Department in how the agency handled his son's criminal cases, Republican presidential candidate Donald Tump's former lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told Sputnik.

In June, Hunter Biden was convicted of three firearms-related felonies, and pleaded guilty to federal tax charges earlier this month. Hunter faces a total of 42 years in prison, with sentencing hearings scheduled in December in both cases. Tacopina said, in fact, US authorities "vigorously" prosecuted Hunter Biden. "There were no favors done, and that's the president's Justice Department prosecuting his own son," Tacopina said, adding that he thought the process was "pure." President Biden has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of pardoning his son.

